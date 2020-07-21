Panvel Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 168 Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Panvel Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Panvel Municipal Corporation has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Part Time Physician, Anesthesiologist, Medical Officer, AYUSH Medical Officer, Health Worker and Pharmacist. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 22 July 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 22 July 2020

Panvel Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 168

Physician - 05 Posts

Part Time Physician - 03 Posts

Anesthesiologist - 05 Posts

Medical Officer - 20 Posts

AYUSH Medical Officer - 50 Posts

Staff Nurse - 30 Posts

Health Worker - 50 Posts

Pharmacist - 05 Posts

Staff Nurse and Other Posts Salary:

Physician - Rs.150000

Part Time Physician - Rs.100000

Anesthesiologist - Rs.120000

Medical Officer - Rs.80000

AYUSH Medical Officer - Rs.50000

Staff Nurse - Rs.25000

Health Worker - Rs.20000

Pharmacist - Rs.20000

Eligibility Criteria for Panvel Municipal Corporation Staff Nurse and Other Posts Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification

Physician - MBBS, MD (Medicine)

Part Time Physician -MBBS, MD (Medicine)

Anesthesiologist - MBBS + Degree/Diploma in Anaesthesia

Medical Officer - MBBS

AYUSH Medical Officer - BAMS/BHMS/BUMS

Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing

Health Worker - H.S.C. and ANM

Pharmacist- D.Pharma/B.Pharma

How to Apply for Panvel Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020

Eligible and interested candidates can pply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application by email to panvelcorporation@gmail.com on or before 22 July 2020. More details are available in the detailed notification link given below.

Panvel Municipal Corporation Recruitment Notification