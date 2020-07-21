Panvel Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 168 Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Panvel Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Panvel Municipal Corporation has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Part Time Physician, Anesthesiologist, Medical Officer, AYUSH Medical Officer, Health Worker and Pharmacist. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 22 July 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 22 July 2020
Panvel Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details
- Total Posts - 168
- Physician - 05 Posts
- Part Time Physician - 03 Posts
- Anesthesiologist - 05 Posts
- Medical Officer - 20 Posts
- AYUSH Medical Officer - 50 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 30 Posts
- Health Worker - 50 Posts
- Pharmacist - 05 Posts
Staff Nurse and Other Posts Salary:
- Physician - Rs.150000
- Part Time Physician - Rs.100000
- Anesthesiologist - Rs.120000
- Medical Officer - Rs.80000
- AYUSH Medical Officer - Rs.50000
- Staff Nurse - Rs.25000
- Health Worker - Rs.20000
- Pharmacist - Rs.20000
Eligibility Criteria for Panvel Municipal Corporation Staff Nurse and Other Posts Recruitment 2020
Educational Qualification
- Physician - MBBS, MD (Medicine)
- Part Time Physician -MBBS, MD (Medicine)
- Anesthesiologist - MBBS + Degree/Diploma in Anaesthesia
- Medical Officer - MBBS
- AYUSH Medical Officer - BAMS/BHMS/BUMS
- Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing
- Health Worker - H.S.C. and ANM
- Pharmacist- D.Pharma/B.Pharma
How to Apply for Panvel Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020
Eligible and interested candidates can pply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application by email to panvelcorporation@gmail.com on or before 22 July 2020. More details are available in the detailed notification link given below.