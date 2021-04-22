Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 April 2021: Apply for 600+ NHM Palghar, BARC, FRI, IIT Jodhpur and NHM Ratnagiri

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 22 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Apr 22, 2021 16:46 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 April 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 22 April 2021 for more than 600+ vacancies in National Health Mission (NHM) Palghar, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Forest Research Institute (FRI Dehradun), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur and National Health Mission (NHM) Ratnagiri Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Forest Research Institute (FRI Dehradun)

Post Name: Trainee Phase II Posts

Vacancies: 30

Last Date: 31 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)

Post Name: MO, JR/SR, Doctor & Other Posts

Vacancies: 34

Last Date: 28 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur

Post Name: Non Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 50

Last Date: 11 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Ratnagiri

Post Name: Staff Nurse, Microbiologist and Other Posts

Vacancies: 166

Last Date: 31 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Palghar

Post Name: Staff Nurse, Ward Boy, MO and Other Posts

Vacancies: 416

Last Date: 30 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
