Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 April 2021: Apply for 600+ NHM Palghar, BARC, FRI, IIT Jodhpur and NHM Ratnagiri
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 22 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 22 April 2021 for more than 600+ vacancies in National Health Mission (NHM) Palghar, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Forest Research Institute (FRI Dehradun), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur and National Health Mission (NHM) Ratnagiri Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Forest Research Institute (FRI Dehradun)
Post Name: Trainee Phase II Posts
Vacancies: 30
Last Date: 31 May 2021
4. Organization: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)
Post Name: MO, JR/SR, Doctor & Other Posts
Vacancies: 34
Last Date: 28 April 2021
3. Organization: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur
Post Name: Non Teaching Posts
Vacancies: 50
Last Date: 11 May 2021
2. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Ratnagiri
Post Name: Staff Nurse, Microbiologist and Other Posts
Vacancies: 166
Last Date: 31 May 2021
1. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Palghar
Post Name: Staff Nurse, Ward Boy, MO and Other Posts
Vacancies: 416
Last Date: 30 April 2021