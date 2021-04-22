BARC Recruitment 2021 for 34 MO, JR/SR, Doctor & Other Posts, Interview on 28 April, Apply @barc.gov.in

BARC Recruitment 2021: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the various posts including Post Graduate Resident Medical Officer, Junior/Senior Resident Doctor, Resident Medical Officer, GDMO & Medical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates holding the required qualification can appear for walk-In-Interview on 28 April 2021. The candidates can refer to this recruitment notification before appearing in the interview.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 28 April 2021

BARC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Resident Medical Officer - 11 Posts

Junior/Senior Resident Doctor - 15 Posts

Resident Medical Officer - 3 Posts

GDMO - 4 Posts

Medical Officer - 1 Post

BARC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Post Graduate Resident Medical Officer - MS/MD/DNB degree or Diploma from a recognized university in the concerned speciality. The candidates having a Diploma must possess minimum 02 years of Post diploma experience in the speciality concerned.

Junior/Senior Resident Doctor - MBBS from a recognized university with a one-year internship from a recognized institution.

Resident Medical Officer - MBBS from a recognized university with one-year internship from a recognized institution.

GDMO - MBBS with one-year of relevant experience. The mandatory internship will not be counted as experience.

Medical Officer - MS/MD/DNB degree or Diploma from a recognized university in the speciality. Candidate having a Diploma must possess minimum of 02 years of post-diploma experience in the speciality.

BARC Recruitment 2021 Salary

Post Graduate Resident Medical Officer - Rs.86000/-

Junior/Senior Resident Doctor - Rs.72000/ Rs.74000/-

Resident Medical Officer - Rs.72000/-

GDMO - Rs.38029/-

Medical Officer - Rs.45098/-

BARC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

Download BARC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for BARC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates may attend the interview along with one set of self-attested Xerox copies as well as original certificates of date of birth, educational qualification, registration and experience certificate, one passport size self photograph at Ground Floor Conference Room No. 1, Near Library, BARC Hospital, Anushaktinagar, Mumbai – 400094 on 28 April 2021. All candidates are advised to report at 8:30 hrs. Candidates reporting after 10hrs will not be entertained.