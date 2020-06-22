Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 June 2020: Apply for 400+ SVSU, ISI, Central Silk Board, North Central Railway and ESIC Haryana

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 22 June 2020 for 400+ more than vacancies in Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) Dudhola Palwal (Haryana), Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Central Silk Board, North Central Railway and Employee"s State Insurance Corporation, Haryana (ESIC Haryana) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU), Dudhola, Palwal (Haryana) has invited applications for the Skill Professor and Skill Associate Professor posts. Interested applicants can apply for Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU), Dudhola, Palwal (Haryana) Recruitment 2020 through the given format on or before 15 July 2020.

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), an Institute of National Importance under Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Government of India (GoI), has invited applications for the post of Associate Scientist A and Scientific Assistant A for its Headquarters in Kolkata and outlying Centres, Branch and Units. The eligible candidates can apply online from 22 June to 31 July 2020 on official website isical.ac.in.

Central Silk Board (CSB), Bangalore has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Scientist - C, Scientist-B and Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply online through the Central Silk Board’s official website on or before 17 July 2020.

North Central Railway (NCR), Wagon Repair Workshop, Jhansi has invited applications for the the post of Apprentice on the official website. 10th class passed candidates with ITI certificate in relevant trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated to NCVT/SCVT can apply for North Central Railway Recruitment 2020 i.e. Apprentice posts such as Stenographer (Hindi), Fitter, Electrician, Welder, Machinist, Painter and Mechanic Machine and Tool Maintenance. Interested and eligible candidates can online for North Central Apprentice Recruitment 2020 of official website i.e. mponline.gov.in on or before 15 July 2020.

Employee"s State Insurance Corporation, Haryana (ESIC Haryana) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident, Junior Resident and Tutor. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 26 June 2020.