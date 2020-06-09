Study at Home
North Central Railway Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 196 Apprentice Posts (Steno, Fitter, Mechanic & Other) @mponline.gov.in

North Central Railway has invited applications for the post of Apprentice such as Stenographer (Hindi), Fitter, Electrician and Other. Check Details Here

Jun 9, 2020 14:40 IST
North Central Railway Recruitment 2020: North Central Railway (NCR), Wagon Repair Workshop, Jhansi is inviting applications for the post of Apprentice such as Stenographer (Hindi), Fitter, Electrician, Welder, Machinist, Painter and Mechanic Machine and Tool Maintenance. Eligible and interested candidates can online for North Central Apprentice Recruitment 2020 of official website i.e. mponline.gov.in on or before 15 July 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application - 15 July 2020

North Central Railway Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 196

  • Fitter - 90 Posts
  • Welder (Gas and Electric) - 50 Posts
  • Machinist - 12 Posts
  • Painter - 16 Posts
  • Electrician - 12 Posts
  • Mechanic Machine and Tool Maintenance - 15 Posts
  • Stenographer (Hindi) – 3

Eligibility Criteria for North Central Railway Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification

  • The candidate must be 10th class passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 system) with minimum 50% marks
  • ITI passed certificate in relevant trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated to NCVT/SCVT. Certificate issued by principal is not accepted

North Central Railway Age Limit:

15 to 24 Years

How to Apply for the North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can register and apply online on MP Online official website mponline.gov.in from 01 June to 15 July 2020.

North Central Railway Application Fee:

  • SC/ST/PH/Women Candidate - Rs. 70+ GST as portal fee
  • Other - Application Fee of Rs. 100/- and Rs. 70+ GST as portal fee

North Central Railway Apprentice Notification 2020

North Central Railway Apprentice Online Application Link

Corrigendum in Notification No. 01/2020/ WAGON/ REPAIR WORKSHOP/ N.C.RLY/JHANSI Dated 28/05/2020

