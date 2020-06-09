North Central Railway Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 196 Apprentice Posts (Steno, Fitter, Mechanic & Other) @mponline.gov.in

North Central Railway Recruitment 2020: North Central Railway (NCR), Wagon Repair Workshop, Jhansi is inviting applications for the post of Apprentice such as Stenographer (Hindi), Fitter, Electrician, Welder, Machinist, Painter and Mechanic Machine and Tool Maintenance. Eligible and interested candidates can online for North Central Apprentice Recruitment 2020 of official website i.e. mponline.gov.in on or before 15 July 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application - 15 July 2020

North Central Railway Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 196

Fitter - 90 Posts

Welder (Gas and Electric) - 50 Posts

Machinist - 12 Posts

Painter - 16 Posts

Electrician - 12 Posts

Mechanic Machine and Tool Maintenance - 15 Posts

Stenographer (Hindi) – 3

Eligibility Criteria for North Central Railway Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification

The candidate must be 10th class passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 system) with minimum 50% marks

ITI passed certificate in relevant trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated to NCVT/SCVT. Certificate issued by principal is not accepted

North Central Railway Age Limit:

15 to 24 Years

How to Apply for the North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can register and apply online on MP Online official website mponline.gov.in from 01 June to 15 July 2020.

North Central Railway Application Fee:

SC/ST/PH/Women Candidate - Rs. 70+ GST as portal fee

Other - Application Fee of Rs. 100/- and Rs. 70+ GST as portal fee

North Central Railway Apprentice Notification 2020

North Central Railway Apprentice Online Application Link

Corrigendum in Notification No. 01/2020/ WAGON/ REPAIR WORKSHOP/ N.C.RLY/JHANSI Dated 28/05/2020