Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 July 2020: Apply for 2800+ RMC, WBHRB, Kuvempu University, Surat Municipal Corporation and GGH Guntur

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 July 2020 for 2800+ more than vacancies in Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB), Kuvempu University, Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Govt General Hospital Guntur Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Govt General Hospital, Guntur
Post Name: Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Other Posts
Vacancies: 287
Last Date: 16 August 2020
4. Organization: Kuvempu University
Post Name: Guest Faculty Posts
Vacancies: 313
Last Date: 31 August 2020
3. Organization: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)
Post Name: Nurse, Medical Officer & Other Posts
Vacancies: 421
Last Date: 31 July 2020
2. Organization: Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC)
Post Name: Sweeper Posts
Vacancies: 441
Last Date: 18 August 2020
1. Organization: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB)
Post Name: Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts
Vacancies: 1371
Last Date: 31 July 2020
