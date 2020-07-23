Study at Home
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 July 2020: Apply for 2800+ RMC, WBHRB, Kuvempu University, Surat Municipal Corporation and GGH Guntur

You can check these today's Top 5 Government jobs 2020 declared by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Top 5 Government Jobs Declared today i.e. 23 July 2020 are better opportunities for you with different Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Jul 23, 2020 17:04 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 July 2020 for 2800+ more than vacancies in Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB), Kuvempu University, Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Govt General Hospital Guntur Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Govt General Hospital, Guntur

Post Name: Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Other Posts

Vacancies: 287

Last Date: 16 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Kuvempu University

Post Name: Guest Faculty Posts

Vacancies: 313

Last Date: 31 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)

Post Name: Nurse, Medical Officer & Other Posts

Vacancies: 421

Last Date: 31 July 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC)

Post Name: Sweeper Posts

Vacancies: 441

Last Date: 18 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB)

Post Name: Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts

Vacancies: 1371

Last Date: 31 July 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

