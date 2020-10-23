Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 October 2020: Apply for 14000+ UCO Bank, IBPS, YSRAHCT, PPSC and MP Police

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 October 2020 for 14000+ more than vacancies in UCO Bank, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust
Post Name: Aarogya Mithra Posts
Vacancies: 71
Last Date: 31 October 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: UCO Bank
Post Name: Security Officer, CA and Other Posts
Vacancies: 91
Last Date: 17 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)
Post Name: Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO), Principal and Head Master (HM) Posts
Vacancies: 585
Last Date: 02 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)
Post Name: GD Constable and Radio Constable Posts
Vacancies: 4000
Last Date: 07 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
Post Name: Office Assistant & Officer Posts
Vacancies: 9638
Last Date: 09 November 2020