Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 October 2020: Apply for 14000+ UCO Bank, IBPS, YSRAHCT, PPSC and MP Police

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 October 2020 for 14000+ more than vacancies in UCO Bank, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust

Post Name: Aarogya Mithra Posts

Vacancies: 71

Last Date: 31 October 2020

4. Organization: UCO Bank

Post Name: Security Officer, CA and Other Posts

Vacancies: 91

Last Date: 17 November 2020

3. Organization: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)

Post Name: Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO), Principal and Head Master (HM) Posts

Vacancies: 585

Last Date: 02 November 2020

2. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)

Post Name: GD Constable and Radio Constable Posts

Vacancies: 4000

Last Date: 07 January 2021

1. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name: Office Assistant & Officer Posts

Vacancies: 9638

Last Date: 09 November 2020