Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 October 2020: Apply for 14000+ UCO Bank, IBPS, YSRAHCT, PPSC and MP Police

You can check these today's Top 5 Government jobs 2020 declared by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Top 5 Government Jobs Declared today i.e. 23 October 2020 are better opportunities for you with different Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Oct 23, 2020 15:07 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 October 2020

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 October 2020 for 14000+ more than vacancies in UCO Bank, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust

Post Name: Aarogya Mithra Posts

Vacancies: 71

Last Date: 31 October 2020

4. Organization: UCO Bank

Post Name: Security Officer, CA and Other Posts

Vacancies: 91

Last Date: 17 November 2020

3. Organization: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)

Post Name: Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO), Principal and Head Master (HM) Posts

Vacancies: 585

Last Date: 02 November 2020

2. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)

Post Name: GD Constable and Radio Constable Posts

Vacancies: 4000

Last Date: 07 January 2021

1. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name: Office Assistant & Officer Posts

Vacancies: 9638

Last Date: 09 November 2020

