Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–27 February 2020: Apply for 7800+ MSSC, MDL, GMCH, NHM Amravati and DTE Assam

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 27 February 2020 for 7800+ more than vacancies in Maharashtra State Security Force (MSSC), Mazagon Dock Ship Builders Limited (MDL), Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, National Health Mission (NHM) Amravati and Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Maharashtra State Security Force (MSSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Security Guard (Waiting list-2020). Huge number of vacancies are notified by the Maharashtra Government for the Male Security Guards. All eligible male candidates who are interested for the post can apply for the MSSC Security Guard Recruitment through online mode. MSSC Security Guard online applications are available on MSSC official website www.mahasecurity.gov.in. The last date to submit applications are 10 March 2020 up to 05:00 PM.

Mazagon Dock Ship Builders Limited (MDL) has invited applications for the Graduate and Diploma Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply for Mazagon Dock Ship Builders Limited (MDL) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 11 March 2020.

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 February 2020.

National Health Mission (NHM), Amravati, Maharashtra has invited applications Yoga Instructor Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for NHM Yoga Instructor Recruitment in the prescribed format on or before 29 February 2020.

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Instructor and Lecturer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Lecturer and Senior Instructor through the prescribed format on or before 20 March 2020.

