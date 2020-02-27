GMCH Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Online Application Window to Close Soon: 300 Vacancies, Salary upto 60, 500/

GMCH Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: Gauhati Medical College and Hospital has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 February 2020.

A total of 300 Vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment. Candidates holding Nursing Qualification in the relevant subject are eligible to the posts. Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs. 14000-60500 + GP 6800 after the appointment. Candidates can check this notification article for the application procedure, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details about the post.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application: 14 February 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 29 February 2020

GMCH Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse – 300 Posts

GMCH Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding B.Sc. Nursing/GNM Course Qualification from any nursing recognized Institute. Candidate must be registered with the Assam Nurse, Midwives and Health Visitors Council.

GMCH Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 38 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

GMCH Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Rs. 14000-60500 + GP 6800

GMCH Official Notification PDF



GMCH Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Official Website

GMCH Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for GMCH Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 29 February 2020. Candidates can refer to the links provided in this article for more details.

Latest Government Jobs:

OMC Recruitment 2020 for 100 JE, Jr Executive, Jr Nurse and Jr Pharmacist Posts, Apply @omcltd.in



Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Recruitment 2020 Apply Online for 10 Assistant Commandant Posts

NCL Recruitment 2020 Apply Online for 95 Mining Sirdar Grade C and Surveyor Grade B Posts



