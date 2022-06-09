Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-9 June 2022: 12000+ Vacancies for Teachers, Clerk, Officer and Other Posts Across India

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-9 June 2022: Apply for 12000+ Teachers, Clerk, Officers and Other Posts Across India

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-9 June 2022: There are more than 12000 vacancies in renowed government organisations of the day including Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) .

Job Number 1: UPSSSB Recruitment 2022

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has notified 4000+ vacancies for recruitment of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).

More Details: UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: 4163 Vacancies Notified for Teacher Post, Apply Online!

Job Number 2: UPPSC Recruitment 2022

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published a notification for the post of Inspector, Numismatic Officer, Professor cum Principal, Medical Officer and Joint Director.

More Details: UPPSC Latest Recruitment 2022 Notification for Inspector, and Other Posts Released, Apply @uppsc.up.nic.in

Job Number 3: MHA Recruitment 2022

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released an advertisement for recruitment to the post of Law Officer, Admn. Officer, Chief Supervisor/ Consultant, Supervisor/ Consultant & Surveyor under the Office of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI).

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 Across India for Law Officer, Admin Officer and Other Posts

Job Number 4: IBPS Recruitment 2022

IBPS is looking for 8000+ Office Assistant and Officer. Candidates can apply online on or before 27 June 2022.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 for 8106 Clerk/PO Posts @ibps.in: Check Pre Exam Date, Application Form Here

Job Number 5: SIDBI Recruitment 2022

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has published a notice regarding the post of Development Executives (DE) on a contractual basis. The recruitment will be done on all India basis. The last date for submitting the application is 17 July 2022.

More Details: SIDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 for Development Executives Across India: Download Notification @sidbi.in