UPPSC Latest Recruitment 2022 Notification for Inspector, and Other Posts Released, Apply @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published a notification for the post of Inspector, Numismatic Officer, Professor cum Principal, Medical Officer and Joint Director. Candidates can apply online upto 09 July 2022. However, the last date for submitting the application fee is 06 July 2022.

UPPSC Notification Download

UPPSC Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 90 June 2022

Last Date of Submitting Online Application - 09 July 2022

Last Date of Submitting Application Fee - 06 July 2022

UPPSC Vacancy Details

Inspector - 9

Numismatic Officer - 1

Joint Director - 1

Professor cum Principal in College of Nursing, Kanpur. (General Selection - 1 Post

Medical Officer (Allopath) - 2 Posts

UPPSC Recrutiment 2022 Salary:

Inspector - Level-7, 44,900- 1,42,400 (Pay Band- Rs.9300-34,800/grade pay-4600/-)

Numismatic Officer - : Rs. 15600-39100/-

Joint Director - 15,600-39,100/-, Grade Pay- Rs. 7,600/

Professor cum Principal - Level 13K, Pay Band- Rs. 131100-216600/-

Medical Officer (Allopath) - Rs. 15600-39100, Grade pay: Rs. 5400/-

Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC Recrutiment 2022

Educaional Qualification:

Inspector - Bachelor's degree of a university established by law in India. Candidates must be permanent Government Servants with at least ten years continuous service on any ministerial post under state Government.

Numismatic Officer - A first class Post graduate degree in Ancient Indian History and Archaeolgy or Culture with Numismatic as one of the papers from a University established by law in India or a degree recognized by the Govt. as equivalent thereto. Diploma in Museology from an Institution recognized by the Govt. or Two years working experience in the field in Indian Numismatics on a responsible post in a Museum of repute

Joint Director - A post-graduate degree with at least 48 percent marks in aggregate in Business Administration or Agricultural Economics or Agronomy or Economics or Econometrics or Mathematical Statistics or Cultural Anthropology or Agriculture or a degree in Engineering. and at least ten years experience of Programme Evaluation. The candidates should have experience of conducting evaluation studies in various fields of rural development with emphasis on socioeconomic and agro-economic aspects. The candidates should also possess background of extensive field work in the rural areas of the State.

Professor cum Principal in College of Nursing - M.Sc (Nursing) with five years teaching experience in any collage of nursing and atleast two years administrative experience in any college of nursing/school of nursing.

Medical Officer (Allopath) - M.B.B.S. degree from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by Govt. as equivalent there to. Registration with the State Medical Council, Uttar Pradesh.

How to Apply for UPPSC Recrutiment 2022 ?

Step 1: On clicking "Apply" Candidate Registration will be displayed. Basic Registration form will be displayed on clicking the 'Candidate Registration' respective to Examination. After filling the Basic Registration form, the candidates must check all the informations filled by them. If any correction/modification is required, click on 'Click here to modify' and ensure the required corrections/ modifications. After being fully satisfied with all the informations filled, click on 'Submit Application' consequently, the registration of first stage shall be over. Thereafter 'Print Registration Slip' shall be displayed and Print of Registration Slip must be taken by Clicking on Print Registration Slip.

Step 2: Now, go to "Click here to proceed for payment". After clicking the above caption of 'Click here to proceed for payment"/ Third stage :- Click on "Proceed for final submission of application form (Part-2)" as a result of which 'format' shall be displayed. The candidates are required to enter all the required informations in the format. The photo and signature duly scanned shall be uploaded also.

Application Fee: