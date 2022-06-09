Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 Across India for Law Officer, Admin Officer and Other Posts

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released an advertisement for recruitment to the post of Law Officer, Admn. Officer, Chief Supervisor/ Consultant, Supervisor/ Consultant & Surveyor under the Office of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI) at Delhi and its 3 Branch Offices at Mumbai, Kolkata and Lucknow on a contractual basis Applicants can send their application by email or by post on or before 24 June 2022.

Ministry of Home Affairs Notification Download

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 24 June 2022 by 5 PM

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment Vacancy Details 2022

Law Officer Grade —I (Consultant) (Deputy Secretary/Director) - 02 [Delhi -1 and Lucknow- 1]

Law Officer Grade-II (Consultant) (US/SO) - - 02 [Delhi -1 and Lucknow- 1]

Admin Officer - 01 [Delhi-1]

Chief Supervisor/ Consultant - 03 [Mumbai- 2] [Kolkata-1]

Supervisor/ Consultant [ASO Level] - 08 [Delhi -3 ] [Lucknow -2] [Kolkata-2] [Mumbai-1]

Surveyor - 26 [Delhi - 8] [Lucknow - 10] [Mumbai - 2 [Kolkata - 6]

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment Salary 2022

Law Officer Grade —I (Consultant) (Deputy Secretary/Director) - Rs. 60000

Law Officer Grade-II (Consultant) - Rs. 35000

Admin Officer - Rs. 45,000/-

Chief Supervisor/ Consultant - Rs. 60000/-

Surveyor - Rs. 25,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Law Officer Grade - Degree in Law with minimum 5 years experience in practice of Law. 2. Working knowledge of Computer.

Chief Supervisor/ Consultant (DS/US Level) - DS or US with experience of dealing with revenue/property matters.

Supervisor/ Consultant [ASO Level] - MBA/BBA.Working knowledge of MS Office is essential

Surveyor - Persons with 10+2 in Science (with mathematics as a subject) pass with 60% marks.

Admn. Officer. [SO Level] - Retired Govt. Servants from analogous posts and having experience in administration and accounts matters.

Age Limit:

62 years

Selection Process for Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022

Short listed candidates will be called for an interview with prior intimation.

How to Apply for Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 ?

The application may be submitted by post or by hand to the Office of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI), Delhi Head Office, First Floor, East Wing, Shivaji Stadium, Connaught Palace, New Delhi-10001. The application may alternatively be sent via e-mail in cepi.del@mha.gov.in.