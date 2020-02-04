Top 5 Jobs of the Day–04 February 2020: Apply for 500+ Vacancies in AIIMS Bhopal, DME Assam, ECIL, RRCAT, CUP

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 04 February 2020 for 500+ more than vacancies in Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal, Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam, Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Central University of Punjab (CUP) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications for the Technical Officer posts. Eligible applicants can attend walk-in-interview on 15 February 2020.

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) Recruitment 2020 Walk-in for 07 Technical Officer Posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has invited applications for the Programme Coordinator, Field Monitor and Project Associate and other posts. Interested applicants can apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 21 February 2020.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 13 Programme Coordinator, Field Monitor and Project Associate Posts

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam invited applications for the recruitment of Jr Administrative Asst cum Computer Operator, Steno, Account Assistant, Grade 4, Library Assistant, Staff Nurse, Electrician, Chowkidar, Driver, Accountant, Receptionist, Lab Technician, Dental Mechanic, Dental Hygienist, Staff Nurse, Chair Side Assistant, Radiographer, Nursing Attendant and Hospital Attendant and Other Posts in various government medical colleges. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website from 31 January to 14 February 2020.

DME Assam Recruitment 2020, 399 Vacancies for Steno, Computer Operator, Grade 4 and Other Posts

Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) has invited applications for the Senior and Junior Fellowship posts. Interested applicants can apply for Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 28 February 2020.

Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 70 Trade Apprentice Posts

Central University of Punjab has invited applications for the Finance Officer, Librarian, Scientist and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for Central University of Punjab Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 26 February 2020.

Central University of Punjab Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 30 Finance Officer, Librarian, Scientist & Other Posts