Top 5 of the day–02 January 2020, Vacancies UAS Bangalore, Saraswat Bank, DGVL, BHEL and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 02 January 2020, for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes University of Agricultural Sciences Bangalore (UAS Bangalore), Saraswat Bank, Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVL), Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Jhansi have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

University of Agricultural Sciences Bangalore (UAS Bangalore) has invited applications for the Field Assistant, Assistant and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for University of Agricultural Sciences Bangalore (UAS Bangalore) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 28 January 2020.

Saraswat Bank has invited applications for recruitment to the post Junior Officer (Marketing & Operations) in Grade B (Clerical Cadre). A total of 100 vacancies are available in Mumbai/Navi Mumbai/Thane/Greater Mumbai and Pune. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on Saraswat Bank official website www.saraswatbank.com from 01 January 2020 to 15 January 2020.

Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 January 2020.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Clerk, Stenographer, Hindi Translator cum Assistant, Assistant Engineer, Store Keeper, Section Officer, Veterinary Livestock Inspector, Investigator, Pharmacist, Office Superintendent, Legal Assistant, Manager (Public Relations), Junior Telephone Operator, Draftsman, Labour Welfare Inspector, Accountant and Lab Assistant (Biology). Candidates can apply online for DSSSB Recruitment 2020 on its official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB Online Application will start from 07 January 2020 and will continue till 06 February 2020. DSSSB Applications received through any other mode shall be stand rejected automatically.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Jhansi has published the recruitment notification for the post of Trade Apprentice and Technician/Graduate Apprentice, against advertisement number 01/2019 and 02/2019. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on official website on or before 20 January 2020.

UAS Bangalore Recruitment 2020 for 34 Field Assistant, Assistant and Other Posts

Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020 for 100 Junior Officer Posts, Apply Online @saraswatbank.com

DGVL Recruitment 2020: 74 Vacancies for Junior Engineer Posts, Apply Online @dgvcl.com

DSSSB Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 536 Jr Clerk, Steno, AE & Other Posts @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

BHEL Recruitment 2020: 300 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts, Apply @apprenticeship.gov.in