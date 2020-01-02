DGVL Recruitment 2020: 74 Vacancies for Junior Engineer Posts, Apply Online @dgvcl.com

DGVL Recruitment 2020: Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 January 2020.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application: 2 January 2020

Last date of online application submission: 22 January 2020

DGVL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical) – 66 Posts

Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-IT) – 8 Posts

DGVL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical) – B.E.(Electrical)/ B.Tech.(Electrical) in regular mode from recognized University duly approved by UGC/AICTE with minimum 55%.

Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-IT) – Full time B.E.(IT/Computer)/ B.Tech.(IT/Computer) in regular mode from recognized University duly approved by UGC/AICTE with minimum 55% in 7 th & 8 th Semester without ATKT.

DGVL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 35 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

DGVL Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link for DGVL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical) Recruitment 2020

Online Application Link for DGVL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-IT) Recruitment 2020



Official Website



How to apply for DGVL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for DGVL Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 22 January 2020. Candidates can check the provided link of DGVL notification for more details.

DGVL Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

UR, SEBC & EWS candidates: Rs. 500/-

ST & SC candidates: Rs. 250/-

Check Latest Government Jobs:

Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020 for 100 Junior Officer Posts, Apply Online @saraswatbank.com



J&K High Court Notification 2020 for Recruitment in different categories withdrawn, Check Official updates here



ICMR-NIMR Delhi Recruitment 2020 Walk-in for 05 Research Assistant, MTS and Project Coordinator Posts



Assam PSC Recruitment 2020 for 12 Fishery Development Officer & Allied cadre Posts



