Top 5 of the day–08 January 2020, Vacancies DSCI, NOU, OPSC, CGPSC, SCERT and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 08 January 2020 for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI), North Orissa University (NOU), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) has invited applications for the Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply for Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 10 February 2020.

North Orissa University has invited applications for Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor posts at Main Campus (Baripada) and 2nd Campus (Keonjhar). The eligible candidates can apply offline to the post through the prescribed format latest by 05 February 2020.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer through the prescribed format on or before 13 February 2020.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for State Engineering Service 2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 10 March 2020.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi has released the 158 vacancies for Subject Specific Resource Person (SSRP) at its official website, http://scertdelhi.nic.in/. As per the SCERT SSRP Recruitment 2020 Notification released, the Institute has started the online application process at its official portal. The application will be accepted online from 13 January 2020 to 27 January 2020.

