Top 5 of the day–09 January 2020, Vacancies RCF Railway, NOU, MNREGA Dumka, MWRD Bihar, TANGEDCO and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 08 January 2020 for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala, North Orissa University (NOU), MNREGA Dumka, Minor Water Resources Dept (MHRD) Bihar, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala invited online applications for the recruitment of 400 Act- Apprentice in different trades. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official website on or before 06 February 2020.

North Orissa University (NOU) has invited applications for the Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply for North Orissa University (NOU) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 05 February 2020.

MNREGA Dumka, Jharkhand has released the notification for the 97 posts of Gram Rojgar Sevak, Computer Assistant, Junior Engineer, Assistant Engineer and other at its official website https://dumka.nic.in/. As per the MNREGA Dumka Recruitment 2020 Notification released, the concerned office has started the application process with the help of its official portal. The application will be accepted online till 26 January 2020.

Minor Water Resources Dept (MHRD), Bihar has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer. Interested candidates can apply to the post of Junior Engineer through the prescribed format on or before 31 January 2020.

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) have published the recruitment notification for the post of Assessor, Assistant Engineer and Junior Assistant /Accounts against advertisement number 01/2020, 02/2020 and 03/2020. A total of 2400 vacancies are notified out of which 1300 are for TANGEDCO Assessor Posts, 600 for TANGEDCO AE and 500 for TANGEDCO Junior Assistant Posts. TANGEDCO Applications are invited through Online Mode only. Eligible and interested for Assessor Posts can apply for TANGEDCO Recruitment 2020 through its official website www.tangedco.gov.in from 10 January to 10 February 2020. However, the last date for payment of Fee through Canara Bank/ Indian Bank/ Indian Overseas Bank is 13 February 2020.

