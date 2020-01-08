RCF Railway Recruitment 2020, 400 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts @rcf.indianrailways.gov.in

RCF Railway Recruitment 2020: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala invited online applications for the recruitment of 400 Act- Apprentice in different trades. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official website on or before 06 February 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - A-1/2020

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 06 February 2020

Rail Coach Factory Vacancy Details

Apprentice – 400 Posts

Fitter - 100 Posts

Welder (G & E) - 100 Posts

Machinist - 40 Posts

Painter (G) - 20 Posts

Carpenter - 40 Posts

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - 10 Posts

Electrician -56 Posts

Electronic Mechanic -14 Posts

AC & Ref. Mechanic - 20 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Post

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be 10th class passed with at least 50% marks and possess National Trade Certificate in relevant trade

Age Limit:

15 to 24 Years

Selection Procedure for Apprentice Post

A merit list will be prepared of all the shortlisted candidates. The merit list shall be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in Matriculation and ITI Marks in the trade.

How to Apply for Rail Coach Factory Apprentice Posts 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala official websitercf.indianrailways.gov.in on or before 06 February 2020.

Application Fee

Rs. 100/- to be paid through Online Mode

Rail Coach Factory Apprentice Notification PDF

Rail Coach Factor Apprentice Online Application Link