RCF Railway Recruitment 2020, 400 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts @rcf.indianrailways.gov.in

RCF Railway Recruitment 2020: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala invited online applications for the recruitment of 400 Act- Apprentice in different trades. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official website on or before 06 February 2020.
Notification Details
Notification Number - A-1/2020
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 06 February 2020
Rail Coach Factory Vacancy Details
Apprentice – 400 Posts
- Fitter - 100 Posts
- Welder (G & E) - 100 Posts
- Machinist - 40 Posts
- Painter (G) - 20 Posts
- Carpenter - 40 Posts
- Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - 10 Posts
- Electrician -56 Posts
- Electronic Mechanic -14 Posts
- AC & Ref. Mechanic - 20 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Post
Educational Qualification:
Candidate should be 10th class passed with at least 50% marks and possess National Trade Certificate in relevant trade
Age Limit:
15 to 24 Years
Selection Procedure for Apprentice Post
A merit list will be prepared of all the shortlisted candidates. The merit list shall be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in Matriculation and ITI Marks in the trade.
How to Apply for Rail Coach Factory Apprentice Posts 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala official websitercf.indianrailways.gov.in on or before 06 February 2020.
Application Fee
Rs. 100/- to be paid through Online Mode
Rail Coach Factory Apprentice Notification PDF