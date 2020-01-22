Top 5 of the day–22 January 2020, Vacancies RPSC, SBI, Kirori Mal College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Sainik School and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 21 January 2020 for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), State Bank of India (SBI), Kirori Mal College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Sainik School Jhunjhunu Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of ACF and Forest Range Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 February 2020.

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the Specialist Cadre Officer and Clerical Cadre posts. Interested candidates can apply for State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 12 February 2020.

Kirori Mal College, Delhi University has invited applications for the Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply for Kirori Mal College, Delhi University Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 03 February 2020.

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi University has invited applications for the Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi University Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 06 February 2020.

Sainik School, Jhunjhunu has invited applications for recruitment to the post of TGT, LDC, Librarian and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 February 2020.

RPSC ACF and Forest Range Officer Recruitment 2020: 204 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

SBI Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 106 Specialist Officer and Clerical Cadre Posts

Kirori Mal College, DU Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 65 Assistant Professor Posts

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, DU Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 53 Assistant Professor Posts

Sainik School Jhunjhunu Recruitment 2020: 25 Vacancies for TGT, LDC, Librarian and Other Posts