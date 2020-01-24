Top 5 of the day–24 January 2020, Vacancies Raksha Shakti University, Rubber Board, RPSC, Vizag Steel Plant, GPSC and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 January 2020 for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes Raksha Shakti University, Rubber Board, RPSC, Vizag Steel Plant, GPSC Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

Raksha Shakti University has invited applications for the Sr. Internship, Manager, Admin Asst cum Coordinator and other posts. The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 28 January and 03 February 2020.

Rubber Board has invited applications for the Analytical Trainee posts. The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 05 February to 18 February 2020.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 February 2020.

Vizag Steel Plant has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 13 February 2020.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications for the post of Asst Director/ Regional Fire Fighting Officer, General Manager, Dy. General Manager, Assistant Manager, Programmer, Junior Programmer and Mines Sirdar. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through OJAS Gujarat official website www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in from 27 January to 11 February 2020.

