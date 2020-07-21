Top Courses and Colleges which offer them | SRCC | Miranda | St. Stephens | Hindu

Delhi University Admission season is here and to emerge as a topper in the race to grab the best course in the top college is every student's dream. Considering that every year lakhs of students apply for admissions to the University of Delhi and the University doesn't leave anyone disappointed. It has some course or the other to serve best interest of students hailing from diverse backgrounds. However, with several courses available in more than 80 colleges on the campus, you are bound to get puzzled about choosing the right college and the right course. So let us find out the top courses offered by Delhi University in the top colleges that will help you take good decision. Delhi University Admissions: Top Courses and Colleges The list of courses offered by DU is endless, however, the top courses that are high in demand and whose cut-off witnessed sky-rocketing percentages every year are 1. Bachelor's of Commerce (B.Com) 2. Bachelor's of Commerce (B.A.) 3. Bachelor's of Science (B.Sc.) So, let us find out top colleges that offer these courses: Bachelor's of Commerce (B.Com) A highly sought-after course in Delhi University, B.Com. (Hons) is a 3-year undergraduate course which is helps candidates specialize in the subjects of commerce stream. The University of Delhi has not kept any entrance exam yet to shortlist the candidates. Admission is possible through merit scored in the 10+2 exam. Top colleges offering B.Com. course are: 1. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) 2. Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) 3. Hans Raj College Bachelor's of Arts (B.A.) B.A. is another lucrative undergraduate course of 3-year duration in which candidates seek admission to learn subjects of wide variety such as Political Science, Geography, Sociology, Literature, History, Psychology, Anthropology among others. Top colleges that offer excellent support to Bachelor's of Arts (B.A.) aspirants are: 1. Lady Shri Ram College for Women 2. St. Stephen's College 3. Hindu College Bachelor's of Science (B.Sc.) Another in-demand degree course offered at Delhi University is Bachelor's of Science (B.Sc.) that is conducted for the duration of 3 years. Popular colleges that offer B.Sc. courses in Delhi University are: 1. Sri Venkateswara College 2. Hindu College 3. Hansraj College Subject-Specific courses Apart from most courses offered by Delhi University, there are subject-specific courses for the candidates who have already decided the niche in which they wish to pursue their career. These subject-specific courses are high in demand in DU and offer best faculty and infrastructure support to the candidates. So let find out about the top subject-specific courses and colleges of Delhi University. B.A. (Hons) English Bachelor of Arts Honours in English is a undergraduate courses of 3 year duration that will teach you all about English literature in detail. You will read about Drama, Poetry, Novel and Play, etc. Top colleges offering BA (Hons) English are: 1. Lady Shri Ram College for Women 2. Miranda House 3. Hindu College B.A. (Hons) Economics Bachelor of Arts Honours in Economics is a popular undergraduate course among Commerce and Arts students conducted for the duration of 3 years. Admission to this course is merit-based and the dream colleges to get admission in this course are: 1. Delhi School of Economics 2. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) 3. Hindu College B.A. (Hons) Political Science Another subject that has gained traction in the recent years among the DU aspirants, is political science. The 3 year undergraduate course takes students on the basis of their merit in the 10+2 examination. The top 3 colleges that offer BA (Hons) Political Science are: 1. Hindu College 2. Kirori Mal College 3. Miranda House B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics For those who love to study geometry, trigonometry, calculus and various other theories in Mathematics must pursue this course from Delhi University. Like other UG courses, this course is also of 3 year duration and admission is done on the basis of merit scored in 12th standard. Top colleges in DU offering B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics are: 1. St. Stephen College 2. Hindu College 3. Kirori Mal College Professional Courses The University of Delhi also offers admission to professional courses as well. These courses are also of 3-year duration, however, one needs to appear for the DUET entrance exam to get admission in these courses. Where a student need 90%+ marks to get admission in merit based courses, for professional courses, you just need to score 50 per cent and rest the performance in the DUET Entrance exam will ascertain admission to the top college. Top professional courses and colleges offered by Delhi University are: Bachelor of Management Studies [BMS] Bachelor of Management Studies is a 3-year undergraduate course that is spread over 6 semesters of 6 semesters each. A candidate needs to possess (10+2) qualification with a minimum aggregate score of 50% to appear for the entrance exam (DUET). Top 3 colleges offering BMS in DU are: 1. Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies 2. Deen Dayal Upadhyay College 3. Keshav Mahavidyalaya Bachelor in Business Economics (BBE) The Bachelor of Business Economics or BBE is an undergraduate degree course of DU focused on developing understanding towards microeconomics, macroeconomics, financial systems in India. The duration of the course is three years divided into six semesters. Admission to this course is possible through DUET entrance exam only. Top 3 colleges offering BBE in DU are: 1. College of Vocational Studies 2. Shri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce 3. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College If you want to read more such articles, keep visiting Delhi University section of jagranjosh.com!