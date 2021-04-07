Top 5 MBA Entrance Exam Coaching Institutes in India

The field of Management is a popular career/course choices among students today. Therefore, MBA entrance exams are conducted every year at national, state and institute level to grant admission to the eligible candidates in the management (MBA/PGDM) courses. For MBA entrance exams such as CAT, lakhs of students apply as the exam has one of the top B-schools associated with it. However, the ordeal to clear the exam is tough which requires candidates to seek expert advice and guidance. This is where the role of MBA coaching institutes comes up. These institutes have one of the best faculties which are not just expert at topics that comes in the exam, but also carry excellent educational and professional qualifications which speak of their experience in getting the candidates crack the MBA Entrance Exams.

On the other hand, every other candidate aspires to pursue MBA as a career move and aims to secure a seat in IIMs and other best MBA institutes. This create a competitive environment as the seats are limited against the no. of students vying for them. This growing popularity of the MBA entrance exams has made it hard to select the right coaching institute from the multitude of coaching institutes around them. Thus, in order to help MBA aspirants select the right coaching institute, we have prepared a list of top MBA coaching centres in the country that can help you get admission in the institute of your choice with the right MBA exam preparation strategy on track.

Take a look at the top 5 MBA coaching institutes that can make your exam preparation a cakewalk:

1. Career Launcher

Career Launcher (CL) is one of the most popular and largest MBA coaching institute in India. The institute was founded by Satya Narayanan R, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. CL has around 200 test prep centres located across 100 cities in India with about 50,767 students enrolled in them. The institute has been coaching students for MBA entrance exams since 1996. It offers a range of CAT coaching programs to suit the varied need of different MBA aspirants. The different kinds of coaching programs that the institute offers to suit the varied need of MBA aspirants are as given below:

Courses Offered

Classroom Program: The classroom programs allows students the chance at personal mentorships from the faculty members at CL. The students are tutored not only for the CAT exam but also for other MBA entrance exams such as XAT, IIFT, TISSNET, SNAP etc. The programs helps students strengthen their problem solving skills through rigorous practice modules and analysis of each mock/test along with intensive workshops and sessions. Students are also provided with all essential books and study material.

MBA Residential: This is an intensive full-time MBA coaching program that provides 100 students with the opportunity to interact with the CL faculty members at Connaught Place, Delhi on 24X7 basis. Students who are a part of this program are provided with additional benefits such as round the clock doubt solving, library, sports facilities, group studies, peer learning and personality development sessions. The program is based out of the Greater Noida Campus so that students need not worry about issues such as their accommodation, transport, safety etc and can focus solely on their dream of getting into a top b-school in the country.

CAT Online Classes: This is one of the latest initiatives by CL that focuses on imparting guidance to MBA aspirants who for some reason cannot attend the regular classes at CL centres. The program is available in two sessions every day, first is the morning session from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM and the second is the night session from 9:30 PM to 11:30 PM. Students can take classes in either of these batches from the comforts of their home. The program includes the best faculty and the top CL mentors from centres across India.

2. IMS

IMS is one of the oldest coaching institutes in India in the field of management education. The institute has over 90+ centres across India with over 50,000 students enrolled in them. IMS provides coaching for various MBA entrance exams such as CAT, MAT, CMAT, SNAP, MH-CET, ISB Hyderabad, XAT, IIFT, TISNET and others. IMS is one of the few institutes that focuses on exam specific programs i.e. the institute offers specialised programs for some of the major management entrance exams.

Courses Offered

For CAT the IMS offers programs such as MBA Catapult, Engineer's MBA, CATapult Xpress, CAT Maximiser etc. Each of these programs focuses on the different sets of CAT aspirants such as first time CAT takers, repeat CAT takers etc. The Institute also has specialised programs for other popular MBA exams such as CMAT Comprehensive and CMAT Xpress for CMAT exam, CET Comprehensive and CET Xclusive for MH-CET aspirants, SNAP Classroom program for SNAP exam, MAT Comprehensive for MAT exam and other such programs.

3. Triumphant Institute of Management (T.I.M.E.)

Triumphant Institute of Management (T.I.M.E.) is one of the most popular coaching institutes in the field of management. T.I.M.E. was established in the year 1992 and has about 251 offices in 118 towns and cities across India and is headquartered in Hyderabad. The coaching programs at T.I.M.E. prepare students not just for the CAT entrance Exam but also for other popular entrance exams such as SNAP, XAT, IIFT, NMAT, CMAT etc. They also have a wide range of courses for students who wish to prepare for state specific CET exams. T.I.M.E. offers a wide range of coaching programs keeping in mind the varied needs and requirements of different MBA aspirants.

Courses Offered

Classroom and Distance Learning Programs

They offer 3 types of Classroom Programs namely Super Long Term, Long Term and Crash course. It also offers Correspondence/Online Courses for students who are unable to attend the Classroom programs for some reason. Students who take up the online program are provided with all the necessary study material. The institute also conducts doubt session on a regular basis for these students.

AIMCAT and GWPI Modules

Another popular feature of the T.I.M.E management coaching program is the AIMCAT series i.e. the Mock CAT Test series. There are four different AIMCAT packages offered by T. I.M.E namely AIMCAT Basic, AIMCAT Basic with Discussion Videos, AIMCAT Enhanced and AIMCAT Enhanced with Discussion Videos. And Lastly, is the GWPI module wherein the students who are shortlisted for GWPI rounds of B-schools are through extensive practice sessions. The sessions are conducted by experienced faculty and consist of mock interviews, series of GK lectures and detailed feedback.

4. PT Education

PT Education was founded by an IIT Delhi Graduate, Sandeep Manudhane in the year 1993. The institute offers coaching programs in a wide range of domains one of them being management. In the field of Management the institute offers two different kinds of MBA coaching programs i.e. online courses and pen drive courses. PT also offers course of varied time duration, they have courses ranging from one year to 3 years.

Courses Offered

PT MBA Entrance Course - PINNACLE- Online

This is a comprehensive course offered by PT Education for the preparation of MBA entrance exams conducted in India. The course includes lectures, courseware (study material) and mock test. The programs focuses on all major and popular MBA entrances such as IIMCAT/XAT/SNAP/NMAT/IIFT/TISSNET and others. An active internet connection is required to access the course material in the online program. The course is suitable for both students and working professionals. The course is offered as a 3 year, 2 year and 1 year program, candidates can choose a program befitting their preparation preference.

PT MBA ENTRANCE COURSE - PINNACLE – Pen Drive

The course covered in the pen drive program is same that of the online program with the only difference being that candidates do not require access to an active internet connection.

5. Bulls Eye

Bulls Eye institute was founded in the year 1996 in Pune by a team of IIM and XLRI alumnus. The institute offers coaching for various management entrance exams such as CAT, XAT, SNAP, NMAT, IIFT, TISS, CMAT, MAT, MH-CET and others. The institute offers courses in different formats such as classroom and online to suit the varied needs of their students.

Courses Offered

The institute offers specialised classroom and online programs for CAT, MAT/CMAT and MH-CET. Apart from this they also offer crash course for the CAT entrance exam and free prep is available for all exams. The programs offered by Bulls Eye constitute of video lectures, full length practice tests, All India Test series, Mobile App, sectional and chapter wise tests, selective e-lectures etc. The only difference is how much of these resources are available in the programs. Candidates opting for classroom and online programs have full access to all resources and study material. Students taking up free program have access to only a limited amount of resources.

