CAT 2020 Syllabus: Quantitative Ability, Logical Reasoning, Verbal Ability

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 is India’s prestigious MBA entrance exam which grants admission to top-tier Management Institutes of India. It is a Computer Based Test (CBT) and is a gateway to 20 IIMs and over 100 non-IIMs in India such as FMS, SP Jain Management Institute and many more. This year, CAT exam the exam will be conducted in the last week of November. Also as per the official announcement, the CAT 2020 exam will be organised by IIM Indore and the registration is expected to commence from the 1st week of August 2020.

Every year more than 2 lakh aspirants appear for the examination, which makes it evident that the competition to make it to the top college is also hard. Only the outstanding performers will win the marathon. In addition, the level of the entrance examination which is considered difficult is another challenge. Therefore we advise the aspirants to clear their decks before they miss the boat.

In order to win the war in the battlefield, good preparation with the Warfield tactics is essential. Similarly, in order to ace the test, you must be aware of all the tactics that can be applied in the exam to crack it amongst other contenders. One such important lesson which will surely guide you in a rightful manner is “knowing the syllabus of CAT” and simultaneously developing the know-how to deal with the questions which come in the exam. So, let us now get into the minute details of the syllabus which are should be considered as a bible for a CAT aspirant.

CAT 2020 Syllabus

To aid your preparation in the precise manner, we would take you on tour of the CAT syllabus which is expected to come in the year 2020.

To give you a brief overview, let us first learn about the three major sections that form an integral part of the CAT entrance examination:

Section Section Name Questions from each Section Section I Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension 34 Section – II Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning 32 Section – III Quantitative Ability 34 Total 100 Questions

From the above table it is clear that from three sections, 100 questions are asked from the candidates to test their overall aptitude. The number of questions may vary as the official numbers have not yet been announced. After you have gained a broad idea about the sections from which questions are asked in the examination, now we will focus on each section in detail.

CAT Quantitative Ability Section Syllabus

The Quantitative Ability Section evaluates and analyses the numerical and problem solving ability of aspirants. The questions from this section are multiple-choice based questions also invite negative marking if you choose the wrong option.

As it can be seen from the table above that the section contains 34 herculean questions, hence, we will guide you how to deal with the complexity of these questions at ease.

Topics Covered in Quantitative Aptitude Section





As it can be seen from the aforementioned table, quantitative aptitude section of CAT is majorly bifurcated into 5 major categories i.e. Number system, Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry and Mensuration, and Modern Maths.

Now that you have understood and learned about the wide range of topics which are covered in this section, we shall move forward to know more about the weightage of each section. Out of the 34 questions, let us seek to understand the chapter-wise break up of questions so that you can focus more on the highly scoring areas first.

Important CAT Topics Number of Questions (Tentative) Number 10-14 Arithmetic 8-10 Algebra 6-8 Geometry and Mensuration 8-10 Modern Maths 5-6

CAT Verbal Ability Section Syllabus

The verbal ability section for CAT is another fascinating section which evaluates your aptitude on the basis of the language comprehension. This section has the potential to shoot up your falling scores if you are an avid reader.

So, let us learn about the topics covered in this section:

Topics Covered in Verbal Aptitude Section





From among these chapters, taking cue from last year’s syllabus, you can expect to get the following number of questions in the CAT examination this year.

Important CAT Topics Number of Questions (Tentative) Reading Comprehension 14-16 Passage Summary 3-4 Para Jumbles 8-10 Critical Reasoning (Paragraph Completion) 2-3 Correct Usage of Phrasal Verbs (Grammar Based) 3-4

Other topics in the CAT verbal ability section also focus on analyzing your overall ability:

to understand and identify the core ideas,

to predict and identify the supporting ideas which are envisaged in the texts,

to check whether you are able to provide the details systematically and orderly manner.

CAT Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation Section Syllabus

Coming over to the last but another significant section of CAT entrance examination, LR&DI holds fewer questions in comparison to the other two sections.

The topics which are covered under this section are as under:

Topics Covered in Logical and Data Interpretation Section





An in-depth analysis from various credible sources brough us to this conclusion that you can expect the given below tentative bifurcation of questions from the above mentioned chapters of CAT exam.

Important CAT Topics Number of Questions (Tentative) Data Interpretation [tables, graphs (line, area), charts (column, bar, pie)] 15-16 Game based/Logical Analysis- Caselets (Puzzles, Ranking, Blood Relation) 8-9 Seating Arrangement (Circular, Linear or Matrix) 4-5 Venn Diagram 4-5

How much time do you think you should take to attempt the CAT entrance examination?

Obviously it has to be less than 180 minutes for the reason being that the time limit of CAT can’t exceed 180 minutes.

My basic concern of putting up this question is, how much time according to you, should be invested in each section to perform at the horse pace.

No Clue?

Or

Have some clue but not sure about it?

Don’t worry, we would provide you tips pertaining to this as well. An ideal CAT aspirant should invest the time while attempting the test in following manner!

Section Name Questions Sectional time Limit Quantitative Ability 34 60 minutes Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning 32 60 minutes Verbal Ability 34 60 minutes Total 100 180 minutes

This makes it evident that you need to have an in depth command over every concept in order to get a foothold in the IIMs.

Wishing you Goodluck for the CAT Exam preparation!!