CAT Exam Pattern 2020: Check Marking Scheme, Sections, No. of questions, Exam Duration

The CAT 2020 exam notification is expected anytime soon. This year IIM Indore has been entrusted the responsibility of organising the CAT 2020 exam. The premier institute will soon release the guidelines for the exam pattern. Aspirants can read about the important aspects of the CAT exam pattern such as marking scheme, no. and type of questions, no. of sections and much more.

CAT Exam Pattern

Generally, the CAT entrance exam carries three sections namely Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DI & LR) and Quantitative Ability (QA) to test the aptitude of the candidates. To make aspirants familiar with the exam pattern, IIM have released a set of FAQs which will answer all your queries.

The official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in also specifies that in order to understand the exam pattern, candidates should also appear for the CAT mock test which is generally released in the month of October. When the CAT 2018 mock test was released, candidates mentioned that the mock test was comparatively much easier than the actual exam. However, a proper analysis of CAT Mock test is a must before appearing for the exam on the D-day.

So before you start preparing for the CAT entrance exam, read the changes introduced in the CAT Exam pattern here:

CAT is a computer-based MBA entrance exam which is conducted in two sessions (i.e. morning and afternoon session) at various test centers across India. The duration of the CAT Exam is 3 hours (180 minutes). CAT exam takers are required to solve MCQ (objective) and non-MCQ (descriptive) questions. Questions will be asked from three sections as mentioned previously.

CAT Exam Pattern: Snapshot

Take a look at the important exam highlights that will help you understand the exam pattern in one go:

S.No. CAT Exam Pattern Details 1 No. of sections 3 (Verbal & Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability) 2 Mode of exam Computer Based Exam (Online) 3 Time Allotted 180 minutes overall (Follows Sectional Time Limit - 60 minutes for each section) 4 No. of questions 100 5 Number of answer choices 4 6 Total marks 300 7 Marks per question +3 per question 8 Negative Marking -1 mark for incorrect answer No marks deducted for un-attempted questions

CAT Exam Pattern - Time limit

CAT Exam allows candidates to solve the exam in 180 minutes. However, there is a catch. Candidates are restricted by the sectional time limit to solve the question paper. This means that if a candidate cannot choose to solve the VARC, DILR or QA section. Whichever section comes first he/she will get time of 60 minutes to solve that particular section first. Only after solving this section, he/she can move to solve other two sections.

The sectional time limit clause restricts the candidates to switch between 2 sections. In the CAT exam, generally Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension is the first section to solve, followed by Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and at last comes Quantitative Aptitude. Aspirants therefore will get 60 minutes i.e. one hour's time to attempt each section. After the time is up, you will automatically move solve the questions of next section.

Changes in CAT Exam Pattern

The details pertaining to number of questions to be asked in the exam have not been shared by the CAT convener. However, taking cue from the last year's exam pattern, aspirants can take a look at the no. of questions expected in CAT 2019. Questions have been bifurcated on the basis of the MCQ and non-MCQ that are asked in each section. Take a look at the bifurcation in the table below:

Section Total No of Questions No of MCQs No of Non-MCQs DILR 32 28 4 VARC 34 24 10 Quant 34 29 5 Total 100 81 19

CAT Non-MCQs / TITA questions reduced

One of the biggest changes as far as CAT exam format or pattern is concerned is the drastic reduction in the number of non-MCQs or TITA questions. The non-MCQs are the descriptive type questions that do not carry negative marking for a wrong answer. However, if we see the general trend, the number of non-MCQs has been increased in CAT 2018. Take a look at the table below:

Exam Year 2018 2017 2016 2015 Total Non-MCQs 27 19 25 28 Non-MCQs from VARC 7 10 10 10 Non-MCQs from DILR 8 4 8 8 Non-MCQs from Quant 12 5 7 10

As shown in the above table, the overall number of non-MCQs has reduced consistently over the years; however, the trend seems to take a turn in CAT 2018 when again 27 non-MCQs were seen in the exam. In the year 2016 and 2017, if we take a look at the section-wise composition of non-MCQs, a drastic reduction in Quant and DILR can be seen with at least 50% reduction in the number of non-MCQs as compared to 2015.

CAT 2019 Prep: How CAT mock tests can help you get into IIMs?

New Answer Options in MCQs

Another alarming change that was seen in CAT 2018 mock test was that the number of options available to solve the MCQ type questions was increased. While aspirants only had to deal with answer-specific options in CAT Exam, last year the CAT mock test had MCQs that have non-answer specific options as well. These included options such as ‘Not applicable’, ‘Not determinable’ and ‘None of these’. Such options often put CAT candidates in a fix by not giving any specific answer option for the multiple-choice questions. Apart from this, many question in the CAT 2017 mock test contained 5 answer options as opposed to the standard 4 option format.

CAT Exam - Different Scoring Pattern

As per the current scoring pattern, candidates will be awarded 3 marks for each correct question whether it is an MCQ or a non-MCQ. Negative marking mentions that 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. No marks will be given or deducted for un-attempted questions in the exam.

Different Login for the Exam Day

From 2018 onwards, the exam conducting body decided to assign a new login id and password by the invigilator. Until 2017, candidates could login to their exam systems directly using their CAT 2017 registration ID and password. But this practice has been done away with from 2017.

In case there are any changes in the CAT 2019 exam pattern, it will be updated here. Also the changes in the CAT mock test will also be updated here.

