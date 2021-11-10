Tripura High Court Recruitment 2021 for Personal Asst Posts, 14 Vacancies Notified, Download Notification @thc.nic.in

Tripura High Court Recruitment 2021: High Court of Tripura has released the notification for recruitment to the various post of Personal Assistant against the advertisement number 02/2021. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 November 2021. The last date to make registration through the online link is 20 November 2021. A total of 14 vacancies have been announced.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 November 2021

Last date for submission of application fee: 20 November 2021

Tripura High Court Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Personal Assistant- 14 Posts

Tripura High Court Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University and have shorthand speed at the rate of least 100 wpm and typing speed of 40 wpm on a computer. Due weightage will be given to the law graduate.

Tripura High Court Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not more than 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per govt norms)

Tripura High Court Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Rs. 42, 900/- Per Month in Pay Matrix Level 12 of TCS (Revised Pay)

Tripura High Court Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and a stenography test. Those who will qualify for the written test will be called for the stenography test.

Download Tripura High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification for Personal Assistant Posts

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Tripura High Court Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 November 2021. To apply the candidates have to click on the Recruitment Section available on the homepage of the official website. The candidates can directly access the online application link by clicking on the above link.