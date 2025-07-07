Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Eligibility 2025: Age Limit and Educational Qualifications

Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Eligibility Criteria 2025: TPSC aims to fill 136 vacancies for Agriculture Officer posts. Candidates who are 40 years old and have completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture/Horticulture are eligible to apply. Learn about the TPSC Agriculture Officer Eligibility Criteria, including age limit, qualifications & more.

Jul 7, 2025, 16:40 IST
TPSC Agriculture Officer Eligibility Criteria

Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Tripura Public Service Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill 136 vacancies for Agriculture Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply online from July 24 to August 20, 2025, on the official website. Before applying, applicants must confirm their eligibility and then register online within the deadline. The eligibility conditions for the notified posts have been outlined in the official notification PDF. It includes age limit, qualification, age relaxation, nationality, and various other parameters. Applicants must hold prescribed minimum qualifications and other factors for the post on the closing date for submission of applications. They must note that their admission at all stages will be purely provisional, subject to their fulfilment of the TPSC Agriculture Officer Eligibility Criteria.

Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Eligibility Criteria 2025

The Tripura Public Service Commission has released the detailed eligibility conditions for the Agriculture Officer post in the official notification. It helps candidates determine whether they are qualified for the advertised role. To be eligible, the applicant must be a graduate in Agriculture/Horticulture from any recognised University. Additionally, they should be 40 years of age and must be a permanent resident of Tripura. On scrutiny of documents, if candidates are found ineligible, their candidature shall be rejected. In this article, we have compiled Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer eligibility criteria, including age limit, relaxation, qualifications, nationality, and so on.

TPSC Agriculture Officer Age Limit 2025

The age limit is an important factor in the TPSC Agriculture Officer eligibility criteria. As per the official notification, the age limit of candidates shall be 40 years as on August 20, 2025. However, there shall be relaxation in the upper age limit of the candidates belonging to reserved categories. Here is the category-wise Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer age limit relaxation shared below.

Category

Age Relaxation

Scheduled Caste

5 years

Scheduled Tribe

5 years

Government Servants and Other Categories as specified by State Government

5 years

Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Educational Qualifications

Educational Qualification is the next important component of the Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer eligibility criteria. Having the prescribed qualifications from a recognised University is a must to be eligible for this post. Candidate must produce all the required certificates and marksheets of their educational qualification at the time of document verification to avoid disqualification of their candidature. Check the detailed TPSC Agriculture Officer educational qualification shared below:

Essential Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture/Horticulture from any recognised University/Institution.

Desirable Educational Qualification

Knowledge of the Agro-climatic conditions of Tripura.

Knowledge of Bengali or Kokborok.

Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Eligibility Criteria 2025: Nationality

The candidate must be a citizen of India when applying for the Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer recruitment. They should also have a Permanent Resident Certificate of Tripura (PRTC) to be eligible for the post. Fulfilment of all the eligibility conditions is essential to move ahead in the selection process.

Also Read:

TPSC Agriculture Officer Syllabus

Documents to Prove TPSC Agriculture Officer Eligibility

All the successful candidates will be asked to produce relevant documents regarding their eligibility and identity at the time of document verification. Those who are found ineligible during the verification will have to face rejection of their candidature. It is mandatory to submit all the required documents to support the eligibility claims made while filling out the application form. The list of documents required to prove TPSC Agriculture Officer Eligibility is as follows:

  • Proof of Date of Birth (birth certificate/Admit card of Madhyamik examination)

  • Educational qualifications (Madhyamik onwards), marksheet and certificates

  • Scheduled Tribes/Scheduled Castes/PH/Ex-SM certificate (if any)

  • Permanent Resident Certificate of Tripura 

  • Valid ID Proof

  • Other Relevant Documents

FAQs

  • What are the TPSC Agriculture Officer's educational qualifications?
    +
    Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture/Horticulture from any recognized University/Institution as the minimum educational qualification.
  • What is the TPSC Agriculture Officer age limit?
    +
    The TPSC Agriculture Officer age limit of candidates shall be 40 years as on August 20, 2025. However, there shall be relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved categories.

