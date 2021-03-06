Tripura PSC Civil Service Mains 2021 Admit Card OUT @tpsc.gov.in, Download Civil Service & Police Service Gr-II Exam Schedule & Admit Card Here

Tripura PSC Civil Service Mains 2021: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the Tripura PSC Civil Service Mains 2021 on its website. All those candidates who qualified in the prelims can now download TPSC Civil Service & Police Service Gr-II Mains 2020 admit card through the official website.i.e.tpsc.gov.in.

TPSC Civil Service & Police Service Gr-II Mains 2020 is scheduled to be held from 10 March to 15 March 2021 in two sessions.i.e. Morning (10.00AM to 1.00 PM) and Afternoon (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM). The schedule for the exam is given below.

Date of Exam Morning Session (10:00AM to 1 PM) Afternoon Session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM) Name of the Venue And Roll Number 10 March Language Paper 1 Language Paper 2 BBM College (Roll Number - 10025 to 17065) TNPSC Exam hall (Roll Number - 17132 to 50988) 12 March General Studies Paper 1 General Studies Paper 2 15 March General Studies Paper 3 General Studies Paper 3

How to download Tripura PSC Civil Service Mains 2021 Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.tpsc.gov.in. Click on Main Examination for Recruitment to Tripura Civil Service, Grade-II & Tripura Police Service, Grade-II, Group-A Gazetted under GA(P&T) Department, Govt. of Tripura, Ref. Advt. No. 03/2020 Dated 04.03.2020 Hallticket Publishedflashing homepage. Enter your username, password, captcha code and other details. Download Tripura PSC Civil Service Mains 2021 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 40 vacancies of Tripura PSC Civil Service & Police Service Gr-II. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and personality test/interview. The candidates can download admit cards from the provided link.