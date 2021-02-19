Tripura Civil Service & Police Service Mains 2021: Exam Schedule Announced @tpsc.nic.in, Admit Cards Soon

Tripura Civil Service & Police Service Mains 2021: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the mains exam schedule on its official website. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the Tripura Civil Service & Police Service 2021 Prelims are now eligible to appear in the mains exam. The schedule for the main exam has uploaded on the official website.i.e.tpsc.nic.in.

According to the recent release of the commission, Tripura Civil Service & Police Service Mains 2021 Exam is scheduled to be held on 10 March, 12 March and 15 March in Morning (10.00 AM to 1:00 PM) and Afternoon Session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM). The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website.

The commission had announced the Tripura Civil Service & Police Service Prelims 2021 Result on 29 December 2020 and invited applications for the mains exam before 15 January 2021. The candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the exam.

Download Tripura Civil Service & Police Service Mains 2021 Exam Schedule

This drive is being done to recruit 40 vacancies for the post of Tripura Civil Service & Police Service 2021 out of which 30 vacancies are for Civil Service Post and 10 are for Police Service Grade 2. The final selection will be made in order of merit on the basis of the marks obtained by a candidate in the Main Examination in aggregate and by adding the marks obtained in the Personality Test.

In no case, a candidate will be considered for Personality Test unless he/she appears in all the papers of the Main Examination. If a candidate remains absent in the Personality Test, his/her candidature will not be considered for final selection.

