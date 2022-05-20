Tripura PSC Exam Calendar 2022 (Out) for Civil Services, Medical Officer and Others@tpsc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Download Schedule

Tripura PSC has released the tentative Exam Calendar 2022 for various posts including Civil Services, Medical Officer and other on its official website-tpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Tripura PSC Exam Calendar 2022 Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the tentative Exam Calendar 2022 for various posts including Tripura Civil Services, Medical Officer posts, Assistant Professor, Tripura Combined Competitive Examination and Tripura Civil Services Gr II on its official website. Commission has also released the details of the Admit Card Downloading date for the above exams.

Candidates who are part of the prelims/mains written exam round for the above posts can download the Tripura PSC Exam Calendar 2022 available on Tripura PSC official website -tpsc.gov.in.

According to the Tripura PSC Exam Calendar 2022 released, Commission will conduct the preliminary written exam for the post of Principal, Industrial Training Institute under Directorate of Industries and Commerce on 24 July 2022. Admit Card for the same will be released on 14 July 2022.

Written exam for the Tripura Combined Competitive Examination for recruitment to Miscellaneous post will be held on 06 July 2022. Commission will upload the Admit Card for the same on 25 October 2022.

You can check the details exam schedule to be conducted under the Tripura PSC available on its official website. You can download the Tripura PSC Exam Calendar 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Tripura PSC Exam Calendar 2022 Check Steps