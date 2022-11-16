Tripura PSC JE Recruitment 2022 For 200 Junior Engineer Post: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC)  has invited online application for the 200 JE posts on its official website. Check TPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Tripura PSC JE Recruitment 2022
Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the job notification for the 200 Junior Engineer posts Gr-V(A) Degree (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical), Group-B Gazetted and Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(B), Diploma Civil/Electrical/Mechanical), Group-C Non Gazetted under Public Works Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before  26 December 2022. Online application process will be commence from 26 November 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Degree/ Diploma in an appropriate branch of engineering can apply for these posts. 

Selection for Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification will consists of three parts including-
Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type)
Main (written) Examination
An Interview-cum-Personality Test

Important Date Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Opening Date for Submission of Application: 26 November 2022
Last Date for Submission of Application: 26 December 2022

Vacancy Details Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Degree Junior Engineers, TES Gr-V(A), Civil: 88
Degree Junior Engineers, TES Gr-V(A), Mechanical: 06
Degree Junior Engineers, TES Gr-V(A), Electrical: 06
Diploma Junior Engineers, TES, Gr.-V(B), Civil: 88
Diploma Junior Engineers, TES, Gr-V(B), Mechanica: 06
Diploma Junior Engineers, TES Gr-V(B), Electrical: 06


Eligibility Criteria Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Junior Engineer, Grade-V(A) Degree: Degree in an appropriate branch of engineering
Junior Engineer, Grade-V(B), Diploma: Diploma in an appropriate branch of engineering.
Candidates are advised to check the  notification link for details  of the  educational qualification of the posts. 

Process to Download: Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

  1. First of all visit to the official website of Tripura Public Service Commission-https://tpsc.tripura.gov.in/
  2. Now go to the What's New section displaying on the home page.
  3. Click on the link ‘Advertisement for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer, TES,Grade-V(A)(Degree) & Junior Engineer, TES,Grade-V(B)(Diploma)[ Civil, Mechanical & Electrical ](Advt. No.16/2022)  on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window.
  5. Download the save the Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification for future reference.

Click Here For Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF

How To Apply Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through official website www.tpsconline.in or
through the link provided in www.tpsc.tripura.gov.in from 26 November 2022 to 26 December 2022.

FAQ

