TS Gurukulam Recruitment 2021 for 110 Subject Associate Posts, Apply Online @tswreis.in

Government of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society has published a notification for recruitment of Teaching Associate in COEs of TSWREIS & TTWREIS for the academic year 2021-2022. Details Here

TS Gurukulam Recruitment 2021: Government of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society has published a notification for recruitment of Teaching Associate in COEs of TSWREIS & TTWREIS for the academic year 2021-2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for TTWREIS Recruitment 2021 on or before 01 July 2021 on tswreis.in.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 23 June 2021 Last Date of Application - 01 July 2021 Date of Written Test - 10 July 2021 Interviews and Demo - 18 July 2021 Posting Allocation - 31 July 2021

Telangana Teaching Associate Vacancy Details

Total - 110 Posts

Maths - 16 Physics - 20 Chemistry - 24 Botany - 23 Zoology - 24 Civics - 2 Economics - 1

TTWREIS Teaching Associate Salary:

The meritorious candidates in the Screening Test and Interview will be given opportunity to work in COEs with remuneration of Rs.25000/- per month.

TTWREIS Teaching Associate Eligibility Criteria

Candidates having Master’s Degree with first class along with B.Ed. Experience certificate in teaching JEE Mains/Advance, NEET and EAMCET. Achievements, if any, related the number of students secured seats in JEE Mains/Advance, NEET and EAMCET. Experience in teaching JEE Mains/Advance, NEET and EAMCET

Selection Process for TTWREIS Teaching Associate Posts

The teachers will be selected on the basis of their performance in:

50 marks screening test 25 marks demo 25 marks interview

How to Apply for TTWREIS Teaching Associate Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested Candidates have to apply through online for TTWREIS & TSWREIS www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in and www.tswreis.in

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/- through online

TTWREIS Teaching Associate Notification



TTWREIS Teaching Associate Online Application Link