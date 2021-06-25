Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

TS Gurukulam Recruitment 2021 for 110 Subject Associate Posts, Apply Online @tswreis.in

Government of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society has published a notification for recruitment of Teaching Associate in COEs of TSWREIS & TTWREIS for the academic year 2021-2022. Details Here

Created On: Jun 25, 2021 11:57 IST
TS Gurukulum Recruitment 2021

TS Gurukulam Recruitment 2021: Government of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society has published a notification for recruitment of Teaching Associate in COEs of TSWREIS & TTWREIS for the academic year 2021-2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for TTWREIS Recruitment 2021 on or before 01 July 2021 on tswreis.in.

Important Dates

  1. Starting Date of Application - 23 June 2021
  2. Last Date of Application - 01 July 2021
  3. Date of Written Test - 10 July 2021
  4. Interviews and Demo - 18 July 2021
  5. Posting Allocation - 31 July 2021

Telangana Teaching Associate Vacancy Details

Total - 110 Posts

  1. Maths - 16
  2. Physics - 20
  3. Chemistry - 24
  4. Botany - 23
  5. Zoology - 24
  6. Civics - 2
  7. Economics  - 1

TTWREIS Teaching Associate  Salary:

The meritorious candidates in the Screening Test and Interview will be given opportunity to work in COEs with remuneration of Rs.25000/- per month.

TTWREIS Teaching Associate Eligibility Criteria

  1. Candidates having Master’s Degree with first class along with B.Ed.
  2. Experience certificate in teaching JEE Mains/Advance, NEET and EAMCET.
  3. Achievements, if any, related the number of students secured seats in JEE Mains/Advance, NEET and EAMCET.
  4. Experience in teaching JEE Mains/Advance, NEET and EAMCET

Selection Process for TTWREIS Teaching Associate Posts

The teachers will be selected on the basis of their performance in:

  1. 50 marks screening test
  2. 25 marks demo
  3. 25 marks interview

How to Apply for TTWREIS Teaching Associate Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested Candidates have to apply through online for TTWREIS & TSWREIS www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in and www.tswreis.in

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/- through online

TTWREIS  Teaching Associate Notification

TTWREIS  Teaching Associate Online Application Link

 

Job Summary
TS Gurukulam Recruitment 2021 for 110 Subject Associate Posts, Apply Online @tswreis.in
Last Date of SubmissionJul 1, 2021
Date Of ExamJul 10, 2021
CityHyderabad
StateTelangana
CountryIndia
Organization Government of Telangana
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications
Functional Education
