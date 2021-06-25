TS Gurukulam Recruitment 2021 for 110 Subject Associate Posts, Apply Online @tswreis.in

TS Gurukulam Recruitment 2021: Government of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society has published a notification for recruitment of Teaching Associate in COEs of TSWREIS & TTWREIS for the academic year 2021-2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for TTWREIS Recruitment 2021 on or before 01 July 2021 on tswreis.in.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 23 June 2021
- Last Date of Application - 01 July 2021
- Date of Written Test - 10 July 2021
- Interviews and Demo - 18 July 2021
- Posting Allocation - 31 July 2021
Telangana Teaching Associate Vacancy Details
Total - 110 Posts
- Maths - 16
- Physics - 20
- Chemistry - 24
- Botany - 23
- Zoology - 24
- Civics - 2
- Economics - 1
TTWREIS Teaching Associate Salary:
The meritorious candidates in the Screening Test and Interview will be given opportunity to work in COEs with remuneration of Rs.25000/- per month.
TTWREIS Teaching Associate Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates having Master’s Degree with first class along with B.Ed.
- Experience certificate in teaching JEE Mains/Advance, NEET and EAMCET.
- Achievements, if any, related the number of students secured seats in JEE Mains/Advance, NEET and EAMCET.
- Experience in teaching JEE Mains/Advance, NEET and EAMCET
Selection Process for TTWREIS Teaching Associate Posts
The teachers will be selected on the basis of their performance in:
- 50 marks screening test
- 25 marks demo
- 25 marks interview
How to Apply for TTWREIS Teaching Associate Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested Candidates have to apply through online for TTWREIS & TSWREIS www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in and www.tswreis.in
Application Fee:
Rs. 500/- through online
TTWREIS Teaching Associate Notification
TTWREIS Teaching Associate Online Application Link