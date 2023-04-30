TS Inter Result 2023 Expected Soon, Telangana Board Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result Date and Time to be Confirmed by Officials

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is expected to announce the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results soon. Board officials will be announcing the date and time to check the results soon.

TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to announce the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results soon. The inter-exams were conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana inter exams can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

Candidates must note that an official notification regarding the announcement of the board results will be made by board officials. In 2022, the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results were announced on June 28, 2023. To check the inter-exam results, candidates are required to enter the hall ticket number in the result link. Alternate ways for candidates to check the board results will be available here as and when the results are announced.

Telangana inter results for 1st and 2nd-year students will be announced on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Results 2023 Date and Time

The TS Inter 1st result 2023 date is yet to be announced by board officials. Since the exams concluded on April 4, 2023, it is expected that the board will announce the results latest by May 2023. Candidates eagerly waiting for the board to announce the results can keep visiting this page to get regular updates on the board results.

Steps to Check TS Inter Result 2023

TS Inter 2nd year result 2023 will be announced on the official website soon. To check the results, students are required to have with them their inter-exam hall ticket. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check their inter results.

Step 1: Visit the TSBIE official website

Step 2: Click on the TS Inter result link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number in the result link given

Step 4: Download the Telangana inter results 2023 for further reference

TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

Every year along with announcing the board results, the statistics of the performance of the students in the inter exams will also be released. According to the numbers provided, in 2022, approximately 463370 students appeared for the TS Inter 2nd year exams while 464892 students appeared in the TS Inter 1st year exams. Candidates can check the detailed statistics below

Particulars TS Inter 1st Year TS Inter 2nd Year Number of students appeared 463370 Number of students pass 295949 Number of girls appeared 2,33,210 2,16,389 Number of girls passed 1,68,692 1,64,172 Girls pass percentage 72.33% 75.86% Number of boys pass attended the exam 2,31,682 2,19,981 Number of boys passed 1,32,773 Overall pass percentage of boys 54.20% 60% Overall pass percentage 63.32% 67.1%

