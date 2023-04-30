TS Inter Result 2023 Expected Soon, Telangana Board Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result Date and Time to be Confirmed by Officials

TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to announce the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results soon. The inter-exams were conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana inter exams can visit the official website of the board to check the results.
Candidates must note that an official notification regarding the announcement of the board results will be made by board officials. In 2022, the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results were announced on June 28, 2023. To check the inter-exam results, candidates are required to enter the hall ticket number in the result link. Alternate ways for candidates to check the board results will be available here as and when the results are announced.
Telangana inter results for 1st and 2nd-year students will be announced on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
TS Inter Results 2023 Date and Time
The TS Inter 1st result 2023 date is yet to be announced by board officials. Since the exams concluded on April 4, 2023, it is expected that the board will announce the results latest by May 2023. Candidates eagerly waiting for the board to announce the results can keep visiting this page to get regular updates on the board results.
Steps to Check TS Inter Result 2023
TS Inter 2nd year result 2023 will be announced on the official website soon. To check the results, students are required to have with them their inter-exam hall ticket. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check their inter results.
Step 1: Visit the TSBIE official website
Step 2: Click on the TS Inter result link
Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number in the result link given
Step 4: Download the Telangana inter results 2023 for further reference
TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics
Every year along with announcing the board results, the statistics of the performance of the students in the inter exams will also be released. According to the numbers provided, in 2022, approximately 463370 students appeared for the TS Inter 2nd year exams while 464892 students appeared in the TS Inter 1st year exams. Candidates can check the detailed statistics below
|
Particulars
|
TS Inter 1st Year
|
TS Inter 2nd Year
|
Number of students appeared
|
|
463370
|
Number of students pass
|
|
295949
|
Number of girls appeared
|
2,33,210
|
2,16,389
|
Number of girls passed
|
1,68,692
|
1,64,172
|
Girls pass percentage
|
72.33%
|
75.86%
|
Number of boys pass attended the exam
|
2,31,682
|
2,19,981
|
Number of boys passed
|
|
1,32,773
|
Overall pass percentage of boys
|
54.20%
|
60%
|
Overall pass percentage
|
63.32%
|
67.1%
Also Read: TS Inter Results 2023 Date and Time: Check 1st, 2nd Year Latest News and Updates Here