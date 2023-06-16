TS LAWCET Toppers List 2023: Mohd Mahboob, Sriram Boddu Tops LLB Exam, Check Marks Here

TS LAWCET Toppers List 2023: Osmania University has released the list of toppers for 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, and TS PGLCET. Check the complete list of toppers along with marks here.

TS LAWCET Toppers List 2023: Osmania University, Hyderabad has declared the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, TS LAWCET Result 2023 for 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB programme, and TS PGLCET. Along with the results, the TS LAWCET toppers list 2023 has also been released. Sriram Boddu, Mohd Mahboob, and Thupili Raveendra Babu have emerged as the toppers securing the first position.

A total of 36,218 candidates appeared in the TS LAWCET 2023 exam. They can check out the results at lawcet.tsche.ac.in by entering login credentials. The overall pass percentage of TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 stands at 80.21%. Candidates can check out the TS LAWCET toppers list 2023, overall pass percentage, and other statistics here.

TS LAWCET Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the rank card is mentioned below:

TS LAWCET Toppers List 2023: Third-Year LLB Programme Rankers

Check out the list of 3rd year LLB programme toppers list below:

Toppers Name Scores Obtained Sriram Boddu 97.594977 Talluri Naresh 94.495398 B Sravankumar 93.053575 Tatireddy RamachandraReddy 93.030513 Kavita Gupta 92.744816

TS LAWCET Toppers List 2023: Five-Year LLB Programme Rankers

Check out the 5-year LLB programme toppers list in the table below:

Toppers Name Scores Obtained Mohd Mahboob 100 Aditi Gaidhane 94 Taneeru Hari Prasad 90 Gokaram Mahesh 90 Oruganti Naveen Kumar 90

TS PGLCET Toppers List 2023

Check out the list of TS PGLCET top rankers below:

Toppers Name Marks Secured Thupili Raveendra Babu 93 Boddikurapati Sai Naga SiriBala 89 Shaik Aneesha Resham 87 Nerella Mahesh Goud 86 Chintagunta Harika 85

TS LAWCET Result 2023 OUT: Check Statistics Here

The below-mentioned table consists of statistics for TS LAWCET & PGLCET:

TS LAWCET & PGLCET Result 2023 Overview Students Registered 43,692 Students Appeared 36,218 Students Passed 29,049 Overall Pass Percentage (TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET) 80.21%

