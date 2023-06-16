TS LAWCET Toppers List 2023: Mohd Mahboob, Sriram Boddu Tops LLB Exam, Check Marks Here

TS LAWCET Toppers List 2023: Osmania University, Hyderabad has declared the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, TS LAWCET Result 2023 for 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB programme, and TS PGLCET. Along with the results, the TS LAWCET toppers list 2023 has also been released. Sriram Boddu, Mohd Mahboob, and Thupili Raveendra Babu have emerged as the toppers securing the first position.
A total of 36,218 candidates appeared in the TS LAWCET 2023 exam. They can check out the results at lawcet.tsche.ac.in by entering login credentials. The overall pass percentage of TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 stands at 80.21%. Candidates can check out the TS LAWCET toppers list 2023, overall pass percentage, and other statistics here.
TS LAWCET Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access the rank card is mentioned below:
|
TS LAWCET Rank Card 2023
|
Click Here
TS LAWCET Toppers List 2023: Third-Year LLB Programme Rankers
Check out the list of 3rd year LLB programme toppers list below:
|
Toppers Name
|
Scores Obtained
|
Sriram Boddu
|
97.594977
|
Talluri Naresh
|
94.495398
|
B Sravankumar
|
93.053575
|
Tatireddy RamachandraReddy
|
93.030513
|
Kavita Gupta
|
92.744816
TS LAWCET Toppers List 2023: Five-Year LLB Programme Rankers
Check out the 5-year LLB programme toppers list in the table below:
|
Toppers Name
|
Scores Obtained
|
Mohd Mahboob
|
100
|
Aditi Gaidhane
|
94
|
Taneeru Hari Prasad
|
90
|
Gokaram Mahesh
|
90
|
Oruganti Naveen Kumar
|
90
TS PGLCET Toppers List 2023
Check out the list of TS PGLCET top rankers below:
|Toppers Name
|
Marks Secured
|
Thupili Raveendra Babu
|
93
|
Boddikurapati Sai Naga SiriBala
|
89
|
Shaik Aneesha Resham
|
87
|
Nerella Mahesh Goud
|
86
|
Chintagunta Harika
|
85
TS LAWCET Result 2023 OUT: Check Statistics Here
The below-mentioned table consists of statistics for TS LAWCET & PGLCET:
|
TS LAWCET & PGLCET Result 2023 Overview
|
Students Registered
|
43,692
|
Students Appeared
|
36,218
|
Students Passed
|
29,049
|
Overall Pass Percentage (TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET)
|
80.21%
Also Read: TS LAWCET 2023 Result Out, Know How to Download Rank Card Here