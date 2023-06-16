TS LAWCET Toppers List 2023: Mohd Mahboob, Sriram Boddu Tops LLB Exam, Check Marks Here

TS LAWCET Toppers List 2023: Osmania University has released the list of toppers for 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, and TS PGLCET. Check the complete list of toppers along with marks here.

TS LAWCET Toppers List 2023
TS LAWCET Toppers List 2023

TS LAWCET Toppers List 2023: Osmania University, Hyderabad has declared the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, TS LAWCET Result 2023 for 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB programme, and TS PGLCET. Along with the results, the TS LAWCET toppers list 2023 has also been released. Sriram Boddu, Mohd Mahboob, and Thupili Raveendra Babu have emerged as the toppers securing the first position. 

A total of 36,218 candidates appeared in the TS LAWCET 2023 exam. They can check out the results at lawcet.tsche.ac.in by entering login credentials. The overall pass percentage of TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 stands at 80.21%. Candidates can check out the TS LAWCET toppers list 2023, overall pass percentage, and other statistics here.

TS LAWCET Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the rank card is mentioned below:

TS LAWCET Toppers List 2023: Third-Year LLB Programme Rankers

Check out the list of 3rd year LLB programme toppers list below:

Toppers Name

Scores Obtained

Sriram Boddu

97.594977

Talluri Naresh

94.495398

B Sravankumar

93.053575

Tatireddy RamachandraReddy

93.030513

Kavita Gupta

92.744816

TS LAWCET Toppers List 2023: Five-Year LLB Programme Rankers

Check out the 5-year LLB programme toppers list in the table below:

Toppers Name

Scores Obtained

Mohd Mahboob

100

Aditi Gaidhane

94

Taneeru Hari Prasad

90

Gokaram Mahesh

90

Oruganti Naveen Kumar

90

TS PGLCET Toppers List 2023

Check out the list of TS PGLCET top rankers below:

Toppers Name

Marks Secured

Thupili Raveendra Babu

93

Boddikurapati Sai Naga SiriBala

89

Shaik Aneesha Resham

87

Nerella Mahesh Goud

86

Chintagunta Harika

85

TS LAWCET Result 2023 OUT: Check Statistics Here

The below-mentioned table consists of statistics for TS LAWCET & PGLCET:

TS LAWCET & PGLCET Result 2023 Overview

Students Registered 

43,692

Students Appeared

36,218

Students Passed

29,049

Overall Pass Percentage (TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET)

80.21%

