TS Panchayat Recruitment 2021 for 172 Junior Panchayat Secretaries (JPS) Posts, Apply Online @tsprrecruitment.in

Panchayat Raj Department, Telangana is hiring 172 Junior Panchayat Secretaries (JPS) under Sports Quota only. Check Details Here.

TS Panchayat Recruitment 2021 Notification: Panchayat Raj Department, Telangana has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Panchayat Secretaries (JPS) under Sports Quota only. Online Application are invited from the eligible candidates between 18 September 2021 and 08 October 2021 on official website - tsprrecruitment.in.

A total of 172 vacancies are available under various districts of the state. More details on TS Panchayat Recruitment such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, salary and other details below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 18 September 2021 Last Date of Online Application - 08 October 2021

TS Panchayat Vacancy Details

Adilabad - 6

Bhadradri Kothagudem - 7

Jagityal - 5

Jangaon - 4

Jayashankar Bhupalpalli and Mulugu - 6

Jogulamba Gadwal - 3

Kamareddy - 8

Karimnagar - 4

Khammam - 9

Kumarambheem Asifabad - 4

Mahabubabad - 7

Mahabubnagar and Narayanpeta - 10

Mancherial - 4

Medak - 6

Nagarkurnool -6

Nalgonda - 13

Nirmal - 6

Nizamabad - 8

Peddapalli - 3

Rajanna Siricilla - 3

Rangareddy - 7

Sangareddy - 8

Siddipet - 6

Suryapet - 6

Vikarabad - 8

Wanaparthy - 3

Warangal Rural - 5

Warangal Urban - 1

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri - 6

TS Panchayat JPS Salary:

Rs.28,719/-.

Eligibility Criteria for TS Panchayat JPS

Educational Qualification:

Must have passed a Degree from any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or a Provincial Act or an institution recognized by the University Grants Commission as on date of this Notification and must possess working knowledge of computers

Must be eligible under Sports quota as per guidelines mentioned in this Notification as per G.O.Ms.No.74, YAT&C (Sports) Dept., Dt.09.08.2012.

TS Panchayat JPS Age Limit:

18 to 44 years

TS Panchayat JPS Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of written exam. Written examination will be conducted in the regional centres at Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar.

How to Apply for TS Panchayat JPS Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can apply online from 18 September to 08 October 2021.

Application Fee:

General Candidates - Rs.800/-

B.C candidates who comes under Creamy layer - Rs.800/-

SC,ST,BC (Non-Creamy layer candidate), PH & Ex-Service Men - lRs.400/