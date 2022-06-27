TS TET 2022 Result @ tstet.cgg.gov.in: Check Qualifying Marks Category-wise

TS TET Result 2022 to be released on 27th June 2022 for the TS TET Written Exam that will be held on 12th June 2022. Check Qualifying Marks Category-wise for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test.

Updated: Jun 27, 2022 12:29 IST
TS TET Result 2022
TS TET Result 2022: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana state successfully conducted the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS-TET 2022) on 12th June 2022 across all 33 districts in the State for eligible candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to VIII in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools in Telangana State.

In this article, we have shared the TS TET Result 2022 along with Qualifying Marks Category-wise.

TS TET 2022 Calendar

TS TET 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

24th March 2022

Online Payment of Exam Fee

26th March 2022 to 11th April 2022

Application Start Date

26th March 2022

Application End Date

12th April 2022

TS TET Admit Card 2022 Download Date

6th June 2022 onwards

TS TET Exam Date 2022 Written Exam

12th June 2022

TS TET 2022 Result

27th June 2022

TS TET Exam Pattern 2022

TS-TET-2022 will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for TS TET  Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for TS TET Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.

TS TET Paper I

S. No.

Subject (All Compulsory)

No. of MCQs

Marks

i

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

ii

Language I

30

30

iii

Language II English

30

30

iv

Mathematics

30

30

v

Environmental Studies

30

30

 

Total

150

150

TS TET Paper II

S. No.

Subject (All Compulsory)

No. of MCQs

Marks

i

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

ii

Language I

30

30

iii

Language II English

30

30

iv

a) For Mathematics and Science Teachers: Mathematics and Science

b) For Social Studies Teacher: Social Studies

c) For any other teacher: Either iv (a) or iv (b)

60

60

 

Total

150

150

TS TET Qualifying Marks 2022

Candidates are supposed to achieve the qualifying marks in TS TET 2022. There is no negative marking. All questions are Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer is correct.

TS TET Result 2022

The TS TET Result 2022 is expected to be released today on 27th June 2022 for the TS TET Written Exam that will be held on 12th June 2022.

The TS TET Written Exam consisted of two papers:

  • Paper-I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes I to V,
  • Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII.
  • A person who intends to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII shall have to appear for both papers (Paper I and Paper II).
TS TET Related Links
TS TET Previous Years Question Papers Download PDF
TS TET Salary, Allowances & Job Profile
TS TET Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Education Qualification
TS TET Syllabus & Exam Pattern Download PDF

TS TET Qualifying Marks 2022

Category

Pass Marks

General

60 per cent and above

OBC

50 per cent and above

SC/ST/Differently Abled (Physically Handicap)

40 per cent and above

Note:

(ii) The Director, SCERT and the member convener TET, Telangana State shall issue Memos/Pass certificates to the candidates.

(ii) Differently abled candidates with atleast 40% of disability only shall be considered in respect of visually and orthopedically disabled. With regard to Hearing Impaired candidates, a minimum of 75% disability shall be considered under PH category.

Validity of TET Certificate

The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.

TS TET Result 2022 (Link Inactive)

