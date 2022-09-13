TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 833 AE/ JTO and Others, Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online application for the 833 AE/ JTO and Others on its official website. Check TSPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TSPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has published notification for various posts including Assistant Engineer,Technical Officer, Junior Technical officer and others in various departments in the state.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 21 October 2022. The process of online application will be commence from 28 September 2022.

The eligibility criteria, age limit, etc. are different for different posts under the TSPSC AE Recruitment 2022.

You can get all the details including eligibility, age limit, number of posts available in concerned departments, salary and others about TSPSC AE Recruitment 2022.



Notification Details TSPSC AE Recruitment 2022:

Notification Number: 16/2022

Important Dates TSPSC AE Recruitment 2022:

Opening Date for Submission of Application:28 September 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 October 2022

Vacancy Details TSPSC AE Recruitment 2022:

Assistant Engineer and Others-434

JTO-399

Check the notification link for details of the department wise posts.



Eligibility Criteria TSPSC AE Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Diploma in Civil Engineering/Graduation (B.E/B. Tech) in Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Please check the notification link for details of the post wise eligibility for the different posts.

TSPSC AE Recruitment 2022: PDF





How to Apply TSPSC AE Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer & Technical Officer in various Engineering Services posts from 28/09/2022 to 21/10/2022 with the official website.