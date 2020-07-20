TSPSC FSO Final Result 2020 out @tspsc.gov.in, Check List of selected candidates here

TSPSC FSO Result 2020 has been announced by Telangana State Public Service Commission.i.e.tspsc.gov.in. All those who appeared in the TSPSC FSO 2020 Exam can check the list of Provisionally Selected Candidates for the post of Food Safety Officer on the official website of TSPSC.i.e.tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC FSO 2020 Exam was held on 23 February 2020 for the post of Food Safety Officer In The Director, Institute Of Preventive Medicine Public (Health) Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration Department &Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, vide Notification No.10/2019. Candidates can check the list of selected candidates in the provided link of PDF.

According to the TSPSC FSO Result 2020, Commission has notified 36 vacancies, out of 36 vacancies 34 vacancies filled. The selections for the remaining two vacancies falling under PH (VH) category will be published after completion of the medical board. The commission has uploaded the TSPSC FSO Final Result 2020 list on the official website. Candidates can download by following the instructions given below.

According to the notice, any candidate furnished false information or the selection is not in order due to any act of commission or commission of any candidate, then her/his provisional selection is liable to be cancelled at any stage.

