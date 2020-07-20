Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2020 for 102 Law Clerk (Trainee) Posts

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2020: Allahabad High Court has invited applications for the recruitment of Law Clerk (Trainee). Eligible candidates can apply for the post through offline mode on or before 08 August 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 08 August 2020

Allahabad High Court Vacancy Details



Law Clerk (Trainee) – 102 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Law Clerk (Trainee) Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Three Years Professional/Five Years Integrated Degree in Law from any Law College or recognized University throughout the country. Applications shall be accepted from such 'Law Graduates' who have not started practice as an advocate or engaged in any other profession or vocation/service.

Those who have appeared in LL.B. (Final Year) in 2019-20 Examination and are awaiting results may also apply.

Law graduates having scored not less than 55% marks in their LL.B. examination are only eligible to apply for the post of Law Clerks (Trainee). They will be required to submit their final mark sheet of LL.B. Examination at the time of interview, which may be held in the month of September 2020.

Computer knowledge, i.e., Data Entry, Word Processing and Computer Operations.

Age Limit:

21 to 26 Years

Selection Procedure for Law Clerk (Trainee) Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of interview only, which will be held only at Allahabad. The candidates for interview will be called only after screening.

How to Apply for Allahabad High Court Law Clerk (Trainee) Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format and send the application form along with one duly attested copy of High School Marksheet, High School Certificate in proof of age/date of birth, Intermediate Marksheet, Intermediate Pass Certificate, Graduation/Post Graduation Marksheets and Certificates and testimonials regarding Extra Curricular Activities and Computer Knowledge along with two self addressed envelope (size5''x10'') each bearing postage stamps worth Rs. 40/- to the Registrar General, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad either by Speed Post, Registered Post with AD or through Courier.

The application forms can be purchased from the counter of High Court at Allahabad and at it's Lucknow Bench on payment of Rs. 300/- incash. The applications forms are also available on the official web site of Allahabad High Court (www.allahabadhighcourt.in) and may be downloaded and used subject to payment of application form of Rs. 300/- to be paid through bank draft drawn in favour of Registrar General, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment Notification PDF