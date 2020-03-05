TSPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2020 out @tspsc.gov.in, Check Telangana Proficiency Test Admit Card Download Link Here

TSPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released TSPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2020 on its website. Candidates who are going to appear in the Proficiency Test for Group IV Exam (Advt No 10/2018) can download the call letter through the official website of TSPSC.i.e.tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 4 Proficiency Test will be held on 08 March 2020 at various exam centres of Telangana. All candidates are advised to download TSPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2020 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website.i.e.tspsc.gov.in.

According to the Selection List, a total of 7,454 Candidates have qualified for Proficiency Test. The commission has released a select list on its website which is containing hall ticket numbers of the candidates. Candidates can go through the PDF file directly by clicking on the below link.

How and Where to Download TSPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2020?

Go to the official website.i.e.tspsc.gov.in.

Click on TSPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter TSPSC ID, DOB and click on Go Button.

Then, TSPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the TSPSC admit card and save for future reference.

TSPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2020

Download TSPSC Group 4 Proficiency Select List 2020

This recruitment exam is being conducted to recruit 1521 vacancies of Group 4 including Junior Steno, Typist and Junior Assistant Post.

Highlights: