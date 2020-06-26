TSPSC Group 4 Result 2020: Telangana PSC Releases 4th Spell CV List & Certificate Verification Date @tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 4 Result 2020: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the fourth select list for Certificate Verification on its website. Candidates who qualified in Written Test are called for 4th spell online certificate verification scheduled from 1 July to 7 July 2020.

TSPSC Group 4 Exam 2020 was held on 7 October 2018 FN & AN for the post of Junior Assistant, Typist, Junior Steno and Junior Assistant Cum Typist in Group-IV Notification No. 10/2018. All selected candidates can appear for certificate verification round which will be conducted through online mode due to spread of pandemic Corona Virus (COVID-19).

All selected candidates are required to upload the copy of certificates at the official website of TSPSC.i.e.tspsc. The certificates upload link and other details will be made available on the

Commissions website from 1 July to 7 July 2020. After uploading the documents, the candidates are required to send the hard copy to the Commission’s office by post / Courier. Further, candidates should write name and recruitment on an envelope while sending the postal mail.

Therefore, all the candidates are hereby directed to exercise Web Option for giving Un-reserved and Local preference to the aforesaid posts as per their requisite qualification (academic & technical) & eligibility. The weblink will be available from 29 June 2020 to 07 July 2020. There will be No Edit Option for web option once exercised.

Those candidates who are called for verification of certificates shall exercise web – option prior to verification of certificates, failing which his/her candidature is liable for rejection for the further selection process.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSPSC for the list of hall ticket numbers, material of certificate verification i.e. Memo, Check List, Attestation form and other proformas.

This exam is being done to recruit 1521 vacancies of Junior Steno, Typist and Junior Assistant Posts. The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks secured in the exam either online or OMR based.