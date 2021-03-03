TSPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Manager (Engg) Post @tspsc.gov.in, Check Details

TSPSC Interview Schedule 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Interview schedule for the Manager (Engg) Post vide Notification No.03/2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for Manager (Engg) Post can check the Interview Schedule available on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)- tspsc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct the Interview for Manager (Engg.) on 04/05/06/ March 2021.

Candidates qualified for document verification round for Manager (Engg.) Post can Manager (Engg) will have to appear for the document verification round with essential documents including Hall Ticket, Verification Certificate and 2- passport size photographs. Candidates will have to appear for document verification at the venue- T.S. Public Service Commission Office, Prathibha Bhavan, M.J. Road, Nampally, Hyderabad – 500001.

All such candidates qualified for document verification round can check the details notification available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for TSPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Manager (Engg.) Post





