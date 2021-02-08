TSPSC DV Schedule 2021 Released for Lab Technician/Veterinary Assistant Posts @tspsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

TSPSC Exam Date 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the document verification schedule for Lab Technician/Veterinary Assistant posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for Lab Technician/Veterinary Assistant posts can check the details document verification schedule available on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)-tspsc.gov.in.



As per the short notification released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission, the document verification for the Lab Technician/Veterinary Assistant will be conducted on 10 February 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the posts of Lab Technician/Veterinary Assistant in P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University Vide Notification No: 06/2020 and 05/2020 will have to appear for the Document Verification round at the venue-O/o TSPSC, Prathibha Bhavan, Nampally, Hyderabad.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Lab Technician/Veterinary Assistant posts should note that they will have to produce the essential original documents as mentioned in the notification for the DV round. They will have to bring also the documents including one set of Photo-stat copies attested by a Gazetted Officer along with one set of original Basic information data (Check-list) and two sets of attestation forms for verification of certificates for the DV round.

You can check the details of the DV and essential list of documents available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: TSPSC DV Schedule 2021 for Lab Technician/Veterinary Assistant Posts