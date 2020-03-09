TSPSC Result 2020 for Assistant Account Officer and Other Posts Released @tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Result 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Provisionally Selection List for the posts of Assistant Account Officer and other on its official website. Now all such candidates who have appeared for the ACO and other posts can check the result from the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)- https://tspsc.gov.in/.

Selection has been made on the performance of the candidates in the Main examination held on 07 October 2018 in the state.

The following Hall ticket numbers have been provisionally selected for appointment to the posts of Assistant Account Officer in Grade II, Assistant Store Officer and Data Processing.

Candidates will have to produce such original certificates as required in accordance with the rules/notification. Shortlisted candidates can check the details notification downloaded on the official website.

It is noted that Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had earlier released the notification or the posts of posts of Assistant Account Officer in Grade II, Assistant Store Officer and Data Processing against Advt. No. 18/2018.

TSPSC Result 2020 for Assistant Account Officer and Other: Download Process

Visit to the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)-https://tspsc.gov.in/

Click on the link-PREAMBLE FOR VARIOUS POSTS IN BEVERAGES CORPORATION LIMITED NOTIFICATION NO 18/2018 PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST available on the homepage.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Provisional Selection List

Download and save the same for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)for latest updates regarding the Assistant Account Officer in Grade II, Assistant Store Officer and Data Processing posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.