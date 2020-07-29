TSPSC Revised Provisional List 2020 for Secondary Grade Teacher (Marathi) Announced@tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Revised Provisional List 2020 for Secondary Grade Teacher: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the Provisionally Selection List for the posts of Secondary Grade Teacher for Marathi Medium on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Post of Secondary Grade Teacher (Marathi Medium) Exam can check the Revised result from the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)- https://tspsc.gov.in/.

According to the short notification released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission, the revised Provisional Selection List has been prepared on the basis their performance in OMR Examinations held on 25/02/2018.

Notification further says, " Changes occurred in the selection notification Dt: 19/02/2019 on the basis of OMR Examinations held on 25/02/2018 FN to the Post of Secondary Grade Teacher (Marathi Medium) notified vide Notification No.53/2017 for a total no. of 37 vacancies. Newly 3 candidates have been provisionally selected for appointment to the post of Secondary Grade Teacher – Marathi Medium vide notification no.53/2017, Dated 21.10.2017, and the same is hosted on Commission’s website. Please visit Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in for details of Selection Notification. If they desire so, relinquishment option will be available from 31.07.2020 to 03.08.2020, to the 3 candidates who have been selected newly."

Candidates appeared in the Post of Secondary Grade Teacher (Marathi Medium) exam can check the Revised Provisional List available on the official website of TSPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

