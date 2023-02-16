TSPSC Technical Assistant 2022 Exam Date OUT: Download Notification PDF, Check Exam Date & Other Details

TSPSC Technical Asst and Lab Asst 2022 has been announced by the Telangana State Public Service Commission. Candidates can check the exam dates from the official notification released by TSPSC on its official website i.e., www.tspsc.gov.in For more information on TSPSC Exam Date 2022, Admit Card & Other details candidates can refer to the article below.

A total of 32 vacancies were announced for different posts such as Assistant Hydrometeorologist, Assistant Chemist, Assistant Geophysicist, Assistant Hydrogeologist and Assistant Hydrologist.

The application process for TSPSC Technical Assistant and Lab Assistant Examination 2022 began from 6th December 2022 and the last date to apply for the TSPSC Technical Assistant 2022 Examination was 27 December 2022.

The TSPSC has announced the TSPSC Exam Date 2022, according to the TSPSC Technical Assistant Exam Date Notification the examination for General Studies and General Abilities (Paper 1) is scheduled to be held on 26th April 2023 whereas Concerned Subject / Water Resources examination (Paper 2) is scheduled from 26th April 2023 and 27th April 2023.

For more detailed information about the subject specific exam dates candidates can refer to the official notification released by the TSPSC on its website.

We have shared a step-by-step guide to download the TSPSC Technical Assistant Exam Date 2022 Notification. However, candidates can also download the official notification from the link provided in the article below.

How to Download the TSPSC Technical Assistant Exam Date 2022 Notification?

Go to the official website of TSPSC i.e., websitenew.tspsc.gov.in

Click on the What’s New Section option present on the homepage.

There will be a link that appears as “SCHEDULE OF EXAMINATION FOR VARIOUS POSTS IN GAZETTED CATEGORY- 17/2022- GROUND WATER DEPARTMENT”, click on it.

TSPSC Technical Assistant and Laboratory Assistant Exam Date Notification will be displayed on the screen.

Download the PDF and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download the TSPSC Technical Assistant Exam Date 2022 Official Notification.

Download PDF: TSPSC Technical Assistant Exam Date Notification

The candidates can download the TSPSC Technical Assistant Admit Card 2023 from the official website of TSPSC i.e., www.tspsc.gov.in The applicants must note that the admit card will be available one week before the examination date.