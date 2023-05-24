TSPSC VAS Exam Schedule 2023 Out for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon & Others: Check Admit Card Download Date

Telangana PCS has released a notification for the exam schedule for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon and Town Planning Building Overseer posts on its official website-https://www.tspsc.gov.in. Download the pdf here,

TSPSC VAS Exam Schedule 2023 : The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released a notification regarding the exam schedule/admit card update for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon and Town Planning Building Overseer on its official website. Commission will be conducting the written exam for above posts in Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode in the month of July 2023.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon and Town Planning Building Overseer can download the detailed exam scheduled from the official website of TSPSC-https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

However you can download the detailed exam scheduled directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: TSPSC VAS Exam Schedule 2023

https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/preview/UFJFU1NOT1RFL1RQQk8tVkFTLUVYQU0tU0NIRURVTEUtV0VCTk9URTIwMjMwNTE5MjAxMDA1LnBkZg==r95v17a0y2d8i13v

Exam Schedule: Update

According to the short notice released, the Commission has decided to conduct the written exam for Town Planning Building Overseer under Control of the Director of Town and Country Planning in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department on July 08, 2023.

Exam for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (class-A & B) in Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department against Notification number 23/2022 will be held on July 13/14, 2023.

Name of the post Notification No Date of Examination

Town Planning Building Overseer-14/2022- July 08, 2023

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon-23/2022-July 13/14, 2023

TSPSC VAS Exam Schedule 2023: Admit Card Update

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the above posts should note that the Commission will upload the admit card download link on the official website one week before the examination date. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

How To Download: TSPSC VAS Exam Schedule 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission at- https://www.tspsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the Whats New section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the web note link titled- “ TOWN PLANNING BUILDING OVEERSEERS (14/2022) AND VETERINARY ASSISTANT SURGEONS (23/2022) - EXAMINATION RE-SCHEDULE - WEBNOTE” on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of the required notice.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.