Telangana TET Notification 2023 Soon, Check Eligibility, & Other Updates

TSTET Notification 2023: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana is going to release the TSTET Notification 2023 soon. The notification will be in PDF format and will include essential information such as the exam dates, syllabus, exam pattern, eligibility criteria, and more. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TSTET 2023) should regularly check for the latest updates on this page.

TSTET 2023 is an annual examination conducted by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana to recruit primary teachers in various schools such as government, Zila Parishad, aided, unaided, and private schools in Telangana. The TSTET examination is conducted in two levels - level 1 and level 2. Those who qualify for level 1 are eligible to teach classes 1-5, while those who qualify for level 2 can teach classes 6-8 in private or government schools. If candidates qualify for both levels, they are eligible to teach both primary and upper primary classes.

Recently, the validity of the TS TET certificate has been extended from 7 years to a lifetime. The TS TET 2023 exam will be conducted offline for both levels. Aspirants who wish to appear for TSTET 2023 should look into the different aspects of the examination to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria and can prepare adequately.

TSTET 2023 - Overview

Candidates can find below the overview of Telangana TET 2023 from the table given below

Exam Particulars Exam Details Exam Name TSTET (Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test) Conducting Body Department of School Education, Government of Telangana Exam Mode Offline Exam Fees Rs 300 Test Duration Paper 1: 150 minutes Paper 2: 150 minutes Total Questions 150 MCQs in each paper Marking Scheme +1 for each correct answer

No negative marking Exam Districts 33 Medium of exam English & Telugu/ Urdu/ Bengali/ Gujarati/ Hindi/ Kannada/ Marathi/ Tamil Exam Purpose To determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers in Classes 1 to 8 Exam Website http://tstet.cgg.gov.in/

TSTET Notification 2023 Eligibility Criteria:

The TSTET Eligibility Criteria for Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8) are as follows:

TSTET Eligibility Criteria for Paper 1:

The candidate must have a Senior Secondary qualification with a minimum of 50 percent marks (45 percent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Differently-abled applicants) and must have passed a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd) or a 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

OR

The candidate must have a Senior Secondary qualification with a minimum of 45 percent marks (40 percent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Differently-abled applicants) and must have passed a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd) or a 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) if they have passed or been admitted to a DElEd/ DEd course before the guidelines were issued on 23-Dec-2015.

OR

The candidate must have a Graduation qualification with a minimum of 50 percent marks (45 percent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Differently-abled applicants) and must have passed Bachelor of Education (BEd)/ Bachelor of Education (Special Education).

TSTET Eligibility Criteria for Paper 2:

The candidate must have a BA/BSc/BCom degree with a minimum of 50 percent marks (45 percent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Differently-abled applicants) and must have passed Bachelor of Education (BEd)/ Bachelor of Education (BEd Special Education).

OR

The candidate must have a BA/BSc/BCom degree with a minimum of 50 percent marks (40 percent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Differently-abled applicants) and must have passed Bachelor of Education (BEd)/ Bachelor of Education (BEd Special Education) if they have passed or been admitted to a BEd course before the guidelines were issued on 23-Dec-2015.

OR

The candidate must have a 4-year BAEd/ BScEd qualification with a minimum of 50 percent marks (45 percent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Differently-abled applicants).

OR

The candidate must be a teacher who wishes to teach a language, in which case they must have a graduation qualification with the language concerned as one of the optional subjects, or a Bachelor of Oriental Language, or a Graduation in Literature, or a Post Graduation in Language concerned and Language Pandit Training Certificate/ BEd with language concerned as one of the Methodologies.

OR

The candidate must have a BE/BTech qualification with a minimum of 50 percent marks (45 percent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Differently-abled applicants) and must have passed or be appearing in Bachelor of Education (BEd) or BEd (Special Education).

It is important for the candidates to carefully read and understand the eligibility criteria for each paper before applying for the TSTET. Candidates who do not meet the eligibility criteria will not be able to appear for the exam. Therefore, it is advisable for the candidates to check their eligibility before applying for the TSTET.

TSTET 2023 Notification Application Process:

Interested candidates can apply for the positions online through the official website of TSTET once the application link is available. The application process requires candidates to provide their personal and educational details, along with relevant documents, as per the instructions provided. The application process will commence soon once the notification is released.

The candidates must download the list and keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference. Candidates must apply online once the notification is released after reading all the instructions carefully.