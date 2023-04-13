Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply Online Till Apr 15, Check Eligibility

UBI has invited online applications for the Stipendiary Posts on its official website. Check UBI Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Union Bank of India (UBI) has released a notification for recruitment for selection of stipendiary players for Union Bank of India –Women’s Hockey Team for FY 2023-24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before April 15, 2023.

To apply for the above posts under stipendiary players scheme, candidates should have participated in International/ National/ State level tournaments/events recognized by recognized International/National Federations / Associations in the last 2 years (in any or both years 2021 and 2022).

Notification Details Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023:

Selection of Stipendiary Players for FY 2023-24

Important Date Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023:

Last Date for Submission of Application: Apr 15, 2023

Vacancy Details Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023:

Position Stipendiary Players

Goalkeepers 1

Defenders 2

Midfielders 4

Forwards 4

Total 11

Eligibility Criteria Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

An Indian female Citizen should have participated in International/ National/ State level

tournaments/events recognized by recognized International/National Federations

/ Associations in the last 2 years (in any or both years 2021 and 2022).

Age Limit (as on 01.04.2023):

Between 16 to 25 years

Criteria for selection:

Selection of the players will be for the specified positions as mentioned above and will be based on following criteria:

Criteria Maximum Marks to be awarded Past Performance 10 Selection Trials 10 Trials Match 05 Total Marks 25

How To Download: Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023 PDF

Visit the official website of Union Bank of India (UBI)-www.unionbankofindia.co.in Go to the recruitment section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Detailed notification for selection of stipendiary Players for Union Bank of India –Women’s Hockey Team for FY 2023-24' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the notification in a new window. Download the pdf and save it for your future reference.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023 PDF

How To Apply Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online after following the path given here-

www.unionbankofindia.co.in >> About Us >> HR >> Current Opening/Recruitment

Notifications >> Online link for application for selection of stipendiary Players for Union

Bank of India –Women’s Hockey Team for FY 2023-24