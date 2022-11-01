UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 239 Vacancies @ucil.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited online application for the 239 Trade Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check UCIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has published notification for the total 239 post of apprentice in various trades including Fitter, Electrician, Welder [Gas & Electric],Turner/Machinist , Instrument Mechanic and others. These vacancies are available for various units of the organization including Jaduguda, Narwapahar and Turamdih. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 on or before 30 November 2022.

Candidates having the requisite qualification including Matric/Std. X pass and ITI pass in relevant Trade from NCVT [National Council for Vocational Training have an opportunity to submit their applications online.

Notification Details UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 :

Advt No: 05 / 2022

Important Date UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last date for receipt of online application: 30 November 2022

Vacancy Details UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Trade Apprentices

Fitter- 80

Electrician- 80

Welder [Gas & Electric]- 40

Turner/Machinist- 12

Instrument Mechanic- 05

Mech. Diesel/Mech. MV- 12

Carpenter- 05

Plumber- 05

Eligibility Criteria UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Matric/Std. X pass and ITI pass

Age Limit (As on 30.11.2022. )For UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Minimum 18 years and Maximum 25 years

How To Download: UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 PDF

Visit to official website of Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL http://www.ucil.gov.in/ Go to the Job Recruitment Section on home page. Click on the link-Enrollment for Apprenticeship Training in Designated Trades for all units of UCIL in Jharkhand region. (ADVERTISEMENT No.05 / 2022) on the home page. You will get the PDF of the UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 PDF in a new window. Download and save the UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 PDF for future reference.

Click Here For UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

How To Apply UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: