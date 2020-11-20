UCIL Recruitment 2020 for 244 Apprentice Posts, Download Notification @uraniumcorp.in

UCIL Recruitment 2020: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited application for trade apprenticeship training under Apprentices Act- 1961 read in conjunction with Apprenticeship Rules 1992, against advertisement number 03/2020. Ex-ITI can apply for UCIL Apprentice Recruitment on or before 10 December 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Online Application -10 December 2020

UCIL Vacancy Details

Fitter - 80

Electrician - 80

Welder [Gas & Electric] - 40

Turner/Machinist - 15

Instrument Mechanic - 10

Mech. MV Mech. - 10

Carpenter - 05

Plumber - 04

Eligibility Criteria for UCIL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Matric/Std. X with a minimum of 50 % [aggregate] marks for UR/OBC [NCL]/EWS candidates and 45 % [aggregate] marks for SC/ST candidates & ITI Examination in relevant Trade with aggregate of 60% marks qualified from NCVT [National Council for Vocational Training] and EX- ITI in:

Fitter - ITI in Fitter

Electrician - ITI in Electrician

Welder [Gas & Electric] - ITI in Welder [Gas & Electric]

Turner/Machinist - ITI in Turner/Machinist

Instrument Mechanic - ITI in Instrument Mechanic

Mech. MV Mech. - ITI in Mech. MV Mech

Carpenter - ITI in Carpenter

Plumber - ITI in Plumber

Age Limit:

Minimum 18 years and Maximum 25 years as on 20.11.2020. R

Selection Process for for UCIL Apprentice Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of merit basis i.e. on the basis of marks obtained in Matric & ITI marks

How to Apply UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before 10 December 2020.

UCIL Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF