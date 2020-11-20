UCIL Recruitment 2020 for 244 Apprentice Posts, Download Notification @uraniumcorp.in

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited application for trade apprenticeship training under Apprentices Act- 1961 read in conjunction with Apprenticeship Rules 1992, against advertisement number 03/2020. Ex-ITI can apply for UCIL Apprentice Recruitment on or before 10 December 2020.

Nov 20, 2020 13:33 IST
UCIL Recruitment 2020: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited application for trade apprenticeship training under Apprentices Act- 1961 read in conjunction with Apprenticeship Rules 1992, against advertisement number 03/2020. Ex-ITI can apply for UCIL Apprentice Recruitment on or before 10 December 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Online Application -10 December 2020

UCIL  Vacancy Details

  • Fitter - 80
  • Electrician - 80
  • Welder [Gas & Electric] - 40
  • Turner/Machinist - 15
  • Instrument Mechanic - 10
  • Mech. MV Mech. - 10
  • Carpenter - 05
  • Plumber - 04

Eligibility Criteria for UCIL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Matric/Std. X with a minimum of 50 % [aggregate] marks for UR/OBC [NCL]/EWS candidates and 45 % [aggregate] marks for SC/ST candidates & ITI Examination in relevant Trade with aggregate of 60% marks qualified from NCVT [National Council for Vocational Training] and EX- ITI in:

  • Fitter - ITI in Fitter
  • Electrician - ITI in Electrician
  • Welder [Gas & Electric] - ITI in Welder [Gas & Electric]
  • Turner/Machinist - ITI in Turner/Machinist
  • Instrument Mechanic - ITI in Instrument Mechanic
  • Mech. MV Mech. - ITI in Mech. MV Mech
  • Carpenter - ITI in Carpenter
  • Plumber - ITI in Plumber

Age Limit:

Minimum 18 years and Maximum 25 years as on 20.11.2020. R

Selection Process for  for UCIL Apprentice  Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of merit basis i.e. on the basis of marks obtained in Matric & ITI marks

How to Apply UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before 10 December 2020.

UCIL Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF

