UCIL Recruitment 2020 for 244 Apprentice Posts, Download Notification @uraniumcorp.in

UCIL Recruitment 2020: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited application for trade apprenticeship training under Apprentices Act- 1961 read in conjunction with Apprenticeship Rules 1992, against advertisement number 03/2020. Ex-ITI can apply for UCIL Apprentice Recruitment on or before 10 December 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date for Submission of Online Application -10 December 2020
UCIL Vacancy Details
- Fitter - 80
- Electrician - 80
- Welder [Gas & Electric] - 40
- Turner/Machinist - 15
- Instrument Mechanic - 10
- Mech. MV Mech. - 10
- Carpenter - 05
- Plumber - 04
Eligibility Criteria for UCIL Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Matric/Std. X with a minimum of 50 % [aggregate] marks for UR/OBC [NCL]/EWS candidates and 45 % [aggregate] marks for SC/ST candidates & ITI Examination in relevant Trade with aggregate of 60% marks qualified from NCVT [National Council for Vocational Training] and EX- ITI in:
- Fitter - ITI in Fitter
- Electrician - ITI in Electrician
- Welder [Gas & Electric] - ITI in Welder [Gas & Electric]
- Turner/Machinist - ITI in Turner/Machinist
- Instrument Mechanic - ITI in Instrument Mechanic
- Mech. MV Mech. - ITI in Mech. MV Mech
- Carpenter - ITI in Carpenter
- Plumber - ITI in Plumber
Age Limit:
Minimum 18 years and Maximum 25 years as on 20.11.2020. R
Selection Process for for UCIL Apprentice Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of merit basis i.e. on the basis of marks obtained in Matric & ITI marks
How to Apply UCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?
The eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before 10 December 2020.